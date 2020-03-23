Tristan Thompson visits Ex Khloe Kardashian amid social estrangement

Khloe Kardashian Y Tristan Thompson continue putting your daughter, True thompson, First.
A source told E! News that the Cleveland Cavaliers player has been "seeing True a lot,quot; and "taking advantage of unexpected free time to be with the family,quot; amid the NBA's decision to suspend the 2020 season due to the global coronavirus pandemic.
"He is spending more time with Khloe and True than during the season," the source continued. "It has been nice for them to be able to see him more regularly. Khloe takes quarantining very seriously and stays home with True. There are no play dates or family time other than with Tristan. He regularly stops by Khloe's house and stays in touch with them when he's not. They're not together again. They're raising and giving True a chance to have both parents in their life at the same time. "
Khloe recently shut down the reconciliation rumors after he posted a photo of her curled up with her firstborn and wrote, "The only thing I need you to remember is how much your dad and I love you!" After a fan asked if this meant the exes were back together again, Khloe made things clear.
"It means that her parents love her beyond measure," she replied.
Khloe and Tristan split in 2019 after their cheating scandals. However, the two have remained co-parents. From birthdays to vacations, the stars have celebrated great occasions together for the good of their little one. In fact, Khloe recently revealed that they are raising "so well right now."
"I want us to have a healthy, kind and, yes, loving relationship where True can see his mother and father hug each other when we see each other," Khloe said in an episode of Keep up with the Kardashians. "Tristan is really trying to show that he regrets it on a daily basis, be it a nice gift, a text message. I appreciate that because I know he is trying, so I think we are slowly moving in the right direction of being friends." as well as excellent co-parents. "
Khloe is not alone in the famous family estrangement amid the global coronavirus pandemic. In a recent Instagram post, Kim Kardashian He shared that all the sisters are "distancing themselves socially and distancing themselves from each other, all of them quarantined separately."
"It is difficult, but we have to do this for our safety and that of everyone else," wrote the KKW beauty chief. "PLEASE do not ignore the severity of the warnings to stay indoors to stop the spread of this virus. We will all get through this!"
For the latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic and tips on how to prevent the spread of COVID-19, visit the Center for Disease Control and Prevention at https://www.cdc.gov.
