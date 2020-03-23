Tristan Thompson visits Ex Khloe Kardashian amid social estrangement

%MINIFYHTMLf03630ef69ace42fe71ef7f71abc209915% %MINIFYHTMLf03630ef69ace42fe71ef7f71abc209916%

Khloe recently shut down the reconciliation rumors after he posted a photo of her curled up with her firstborn and wrote, "The only thing I need you to remember is how much your dad and I love you!" After a fan asked if this meant the exes were back together again, Khloe made things clear.

"It means that her parents love her beyond measure," she replied.

Khloe and Tristan split in 2019 after their cheating scandals. However, the two have remained co-parents. From birthdays to vacations, the stars have celebrated great occasions together for the good of their little one. In fact, Khloe recently revealed that they are raising "so well right now."

"I want us to have a healthy, kind and, yes, loving relationship where True can see his mother and father hug each other when we see each other," Khloe said in an episode of Keep up with the Kardashians. "Tristan is really trying to show that he regrets it on a daily basis, be it a nice gift, a text message. I appreciate that because I know he is trying, so I think we are slowly moving in the right direction of being friends." as well as excellent co-parents. "