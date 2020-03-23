Toya Johnson dances along with her late brother Josh's daughter Jashae – Watch the sweet video

Toya Johnson made many of her fans happy when she showed them that she was having fun with her niece during social estrangement. Toya is dancing with Jashae, who is her late brother, Josh's daughter.

Apart from this, Toya keeps her skin shiny these days while isolating herself at home with her family. She shared a video in which she flaunts her natural look, and fans can't get enough of her beauty.

Check out the video Toya shared on her social media account below.

‘My butt without dancing joined Tik Tok.🤷🏽‍♀️ now @_theylovejashae_ has to show me all the cool dances. "#Misstoyajohnson,quot;, Toya captioned her post.

Someone said, "This is horrible when we have to turn to TikTok for fun," and a follower posted this: "Where's Reigny? I haven't seen her since she kicked you out of her ice cream parlor."

Toya fans are simply in love with Reigny and couldn't be happier when she posts photos and videos with the girl.

Another follower said, "I love how you take care of her – blessings on your hands Toya," and one fan posted this: "You really can't dance T. I thought you were playing when you say that. You're cute though."

Someone else said: ‘I just started TikTok @toyajohnson and hunny that … I love it! We had so much fun … I'm also learning the dances! Squad, have fun love, you all are too cute.

Another follower posted this: "It's because you try to shake up your story too and it doesn't cause that hahaha."

Someone said: L Lls @toyajohnson @kandi every time I see two ladies dancing their facial expressions without rhythm !! Make me die Get it Toya @kandi also get her Groove. "

Many fans were enthusiastic about Toya and her niece in the comments.



