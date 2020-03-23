Tottenham transfers news and rumors | Football news

%MINIFYHTML61609d3769c1a8dad9f7bde7e064bcf711% %MINIFYHTML61609d3769c1a8dad9f7bde7e064bcf712%

Transfer news, rumors and gossip from the Spurs







The latest transfer news and gossip about players linked to Tottenham, and those who may be leaving the club.

The last players linked to a move to Tottenham …

Luka Jovic – The forward will be offered to Tottenham and Chelsea this summer after bothering Real Madrid by leaving self-isolation to return to Serbia (Daily star, March 21st)

Marc Cucurella – Tottenham are interested in obtaining the signature of the Spanish under-21 international defender, currently on loan at Getafe from Barcelona (The reason, March 17)

Eberechi Eze – The Spurs are in pole position to sign the highly-qualified QPR midfielder (SunMarch 16)

Willian – The Spurs are believed to be leading the race for the Chelsea midfielder due to their close relationship with former manager Jose Mourinho (Daily expressMarch 16)

They leave Lovren – The Spurs face competition from North London Arsenal for the signing of defender Dejan Lovren, who has one year remaining on his Liverpool contract (Daily expressMarch 16)

Could the Spurs turn to unfavorable Liverpool defender Dejan Lovren this summer?

Thomas strakosha – The Spurs have teamed up with Leicester to express their interest in the Lazio goalkeeper (Il Tempo, March, 15th)

Geoffrey Kondogbia – The Spurs are still interested in the Valencia midfielder while José Mourinho seeks to strengthen his squad in distress (Sky Sports News, March 14)

The last talk about the Tottenham contract …

Harry kane – The Spurs are extremely confident that their captain will remain with the club until the summer of 2021 (Daily Star, March 22)

Will Jan Vertonghen leave the Spurs for nothing this summer?

Jan Vertonghen – The Spurs face losing the Belgium international for nothing this summer after failing to sell him in January, when he had six months left on his contract (Daily expressMarch 16)

The last players linked with an exit from Tottenham …

Is Harry Kane coming out of the Spurs this summer?

Harry kane – Serie A champions Juventus have made the Spurs striker their main summer transfer goal, joining Manchester United and Manchester City in pursuit of the England international (Tuttosport, March, 15th); Manchester United faces competition from Manchester City and Juventus over the transfer of the Spurs striker (Daily mirror, March 17)

