Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho assists Age UK at Enfield | Football news

There are no Tottenham games to prepare for the foreseeable future, so Spurs boss Jose Mourinho has been taking advantage of his spare time.

The Portuguese manager visited Age UK Enfield to see firsthand the work they are doing to help older people, who are particularly vulnerable during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Jose Mourinho helped Age UK deliver food to Enfield on Monday

However, Mourinho was not only there in an observational capacity, and the two-time winning Champions League coach helped deliver essential goods to older people, who the government had ordered to isolate themselves.

Tottenham has stopped training until next month, and the Premier League will not return until April 30 at the latest.

And that left Mourinho free to help Age UK, which launched an £ 10m Emergency Coronavirus Appeal.

The funds raised will help support Age UK's national advice and friendship phone lines, as well as local front-line support from Age UK, including food packages.