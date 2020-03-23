Tory Lanez calls women undergoing plastic surgery on social media: "If it's not real, it's not real,quot;

Roommates, now that everyone has tons of free time on their hands due to self-quarantine and social estrangement, leave time to express many opinions. Tory Lanez decided to jump on social media and get a few things off her chest regarding women who undergo plastic surgery and pretend their bodies were made in the gym.

Social media is where many of us vent on whatever we have in mind, and Tory Lanez has a message for all women who don't keep it real … at least in their eyes. She recently visited Twitter to call all the women who had plastic surgery, but they are pretending how they were actually kidnapped.

%MINIFYHTML07f958637f3fb7c6862e8a47fe57a98f11% %MINIFYHTML07f958637f3fb7c6862e8a47fe57a98f12%

Tory posted this message:

"How did you get yourself done **, and then you started hitting the gram doing squats and workouts like you had that butt being healthy and exercising … if it's not real, it's not real. We're not stumbling … Lmao,quot;

His comments sparked quite a bit of debate on social media, as some strongly agreed with his views, while others felt that he was being hypocritical because the women he has praised and seen in the past have had the same surgery he claims to have. problems with

As the days go by, expect to see more celebrities give their unfiltered opinion on a variety of topics as we settle into this #QuarantineLife.

Roommates, what do you think about this?