Top 5 things from the first 5 years of the Late Late Show

Five years have passed since James Corden followed in the footsteps of celebrities Jimmys Kimmel Y Fall on and began making his mark on American television at night.
On March 23, 2015, the British actor, comedian and presenter made his debut as a new CBS presenter. The Late Late Show, replacing outgoing host Craig Ferguson, who had dropped out of the program the previous December after nearly ten years. And almost immediately, he began to leave his mark. He added a house band back to the mix, led by an absurd musician-comedian. Reggie Watts. He relied less on the traditional opening monologue. In keeping with the tradition of British chat shows like The Graham Norton ShowHe chose to have all of his guests on stage at once for a more lively conversation, rather than the American tradition of one-on-one conversations held one after another. Instead of his guests joining him from the stage on the wings, they entered from behind the audience, making their way through the crowd to reach the host. And then there are the bits.
Oh the bits.
Relying on Corden's considerable strengths as an actor and comedy singer, the show quickly began to introduce recurring parts that involved his guests. Easily digestible and often fun, they were tailor-made for YouTube's virality and quickly became the show's calling card. In honor of five years of The Late Late Show With Corden at the helm, these are the five segments that put the show on the map.
Role call: Presented with his first guest: the beloved Tom HanksThis recurring segment finds the celebrity in question performing snippets of their illustrious careers alongside Corden and some very quick costume changes. Since winning the segment's Hanks cosign (in a clip that has been viewed more than 24 million times on YouTube), Corden has joined Hollywood heavyweights as Arnold Schwarzenegger, Tom Cruise, Matt Damon Y Julia Roberts for later installments.
Crosswalk the Musical: Considering that the American public had just been introduced to Corden in the film adaptation of Into the Woods before he began presenting The Late Late Show, it was not a surprise that several of his most successful and long-lasting segments have been largely supported measure in its musicality. In this hilarious moment, he and his guests have a performance of flash mob-style musicals in the middle of a crosswalk on busy Los Angeles Beverly Blvd. just outside his study as travelers watch in disbelief and amusement, waiting for the light to change. From April of his first year with GreaseSince then, the casts of Frozen, Aladdin Y Beauty and the Beast for increasingly intricate and hilarious performances and even for taking the show on the road, joining the cast of The best showman in New York and putting together two separate productions in London.
Spill your guts or fill your guts: The rules are simple in this hilarious segment: Corden and his guests for the night ask themselves a series of potentially embarrassing or controversial personal questions and must answer or eat the unpleasant food presented to them. It's never fun to see what questions are too much for guests like Justin BieberThe Jonas Brothers and almost every member of the Kardashian-Jenner family at one point in another. Viewing guest host Harry Styles and his ex Kendall Jenner Tackling the segment in December was, perhaps, its pinnacle.
Release the microphone: Introducing Corden and a guest facing off in a scripted rap battle, this segment became so popular that it became its own series on TBS in 2017, hosted by Method man Y Hailey Bieber. But it has also remained a staple of the Corden show, allowing stars like Helen Mirren, Usain Bolt Y Jeff Goldblum to flex its amazing flows.
Carpool Karaoke: Of course, this list wouldn't be complete without this recurring part, arguably the crown jewel in Corden's arsenal of viral segments. Beginning with Mariah Carey When the show started, many of our favorite pop stars have ridden up with the nightly presenter, joining him on his daily trip around Los Angeles (or abroad) as they sing some of his favorite songs. And while Corden accurately credits Mimi for being brave enough to be the first to join him, giving the bit the joint signature he needed to become the fan favorite he is today, we're still part of AdeleKiller Appearance of 2016, complete with his MC masterful skills through Nicki MinajThe verse "Monster,quot;.
There are many more years to come here, James!
The Late Late Show with James Corden airs during the week at 12:37 a.m. on CBS.
