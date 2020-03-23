Top 5 things from the first 5 years of the Late Late Show

Five years have passed since James Corden followed in the footsteps of celebrities Jimmys Kimmel Y Fall on and began making his mark on American television at night.

On March 23, 2015, the British actor, comedian and presenter made his debut as a new CBS presenter. The Late Late Show, replacing outgoing host Craig Ferguson, who had dropped out of the program the previous December after nearly ten years. And almost immediately, he began to leave his mark. He added a house band back to the mix, led by an absurd musician-comedian. Reggie Watts. He relied less on the traditional opening monologue. In keeping with the tradition of British chat shows like The Graham Norton ShowHe chose to have all of his guests on stage at once for a more lively conversation, rather than the American tradition of one-on-one conversations held one after another. Instead of his guests joining him from the stage on the wings, they entered from behind the audience, making their way through the crowd to reach the host. And then there are the bits.

Oh the bits.

Relying on Corden's considerable strengths as an actor and comedy singer, the show quickly began to introduce recurring parts that involved his guests. Easily digestible and often fun, they were tailor-made for YouTube's virality and quickly became the show's calling card. In honor of five years of The Late Late Show With Corden at the helm, these are the five segments that put the show on the map.