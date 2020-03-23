Tommie Lee reminds her followers that their situation could get worse as people continue to complain about being trapped at home

As everyone knows, the government has insisted that people stay home and practice social distancing as the coronavirus continues to spread.

Sunday, ex Love and Hip Hop: Atlanta Cast member Tommie turned to social media to remind fans that they should be grateful for what they have during this time because there are others who are not so lucky.

In the post, which was made to her Instagram story, Tommie was seen giving money to a homeless woman. There was also a homeless man who was also in the same area, however Tommie recommended that, as a man, he strive to make his way instead of asking the women (she and the homeless woman) for money.

Tommie said to his followers: "I really want to show these people who are here emphasizing,quot; Oh my gosh, we are so trapped in the house. "This is what is happening, you hear what I say. You will talk about being trapped in the house and you'll be so bored, look at what other people are going through. "

She followed up with a text post that said, "The next time you get tired of being in the house, I'll show you that some people more tired of being out there, squeeze!"

Some people thought that their delivery of their message could have been better, while others thought that their example and message were punctual and should be heard during this time.

What do you think about Tommie's message?

