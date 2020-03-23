Tom Hanks updates fans on his condition after coronavirus diagnosis

Tom Hanks has been diagnosed with coronavirus, and has been isolated with his wife ever since. He says it's been two weeks since the first symptoms, but now they are improving.

Not long ago, I was posting the following words:

‘We have Covid-19 and we are isolated, so we do not pass it on to anyone else. There are those who can cause a very serious illness. We are taking it one day at a time. There are things we can all do to overcome this by following expert advice and taking care of ourselves and others, right? "

This is what he posted on his social media account:

Someone commented, "Don't give or get IT from anyone: don't share supplies with other elites, because you don't know if your personal lot is contaminated." So you will be using synthetic #Adrenochrome for now. Nothing can stop what is coming. "

Someone asked: ‘Why did the symptoms have? Because at first they said they didn't have any … I'm confused. "

It seems that many people still do not believe what is happening and claim that all this is nothing more than a great conspiracy.

Someone replied to the previous follower: "Lying is the only symptom, so don't get confused my brother …".

On the other hand, many people are sending their support to Tom and his wife, highlighting the danger that lurks around the world these days.

Another follower said, "Dang Philadelphia again … I hope it's good."

Someone else said, "We are not exactly being asked to storm the beaches of the people of Normandy." Stay home and watch Netflix. We can do this. & # 39;

A follower posted this: ‘It's good to hear it. My husband is in the hospital right now with COVID pneumonia. It's hard ".

Fans wish them a speedy recovery.



