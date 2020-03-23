Home Entertainment Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson share update on coronavirus diagnosis: & #...

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson share update on coronavirus diagnosis: & # 39; We feel better & # 39;

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1
<pre><pre>Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson share update on coronavirus diagnosis: & # 39; We feel better & # 39;
%MINIFYHTML916f6282ae9f57ad72ee902fd2fcc80a11% %MINIFYHTML916f6282ae9f57ad72ee902fd2fcc80a12%
WENN / Instar

Two weeks after his first symptoms, the actor of & # 39; A beautiful day in the neighborhood & # 39; and his actress wife told their devotees that their difficult time "will pass" as long as they & # 39; take care of each other & # 39 ;.

Up News Info
Tom Hanks Y Rita Wilson they are beginning to "feel better" two weeks after they started experiencing coronavirus symptoms.

The 63-year-old actor and his wife, also 63, were diagnosed with the virus while they were in Australia, where Tom was filming the next Baz Luhrmann. Elvis presley biopic.

%MINIFYHTML916f6282ae9f57ad72ee902fd2fcc80a13%%MINIFYHTML916f6282ae9f57ad72ee902fd2fcc80a14%

They were treated at the hospital before quarantining a rented house in the country, and Tom provided an update on their condition in a Twitter post on Sunday night, March 22.

%MINIFYHTML916f6282ae9f57ad72ee902fd2fcc80a15% %MINIFYHTML916f6282ae9f57ad72ee902fd2fcc80a16%

"Hello folks. Two weeks after our first symptoms and we feel better," he wrote. "Sheltering in places works like this: you don't give it to anyone. You don't give it to anyone. Common sense, right? We're going to take a while (sic), but if we take care of each other, we'll help where we can, and give up to some amenities … this will also happen. We can solve this. Hanx. "

Photo-INFO

Tom Hanks shared an update on the symptoms of him and his wife.

Tom's update came just a few hours after Rita went to her social media pages on Saturday to update her followers on how she is, but admitted that she is "going crazy" in quarantine.

In a four-minute video, Rita is seen reading Orson Scott Card's sci-fi novel "Ender & # 39; s Game" when the rap group Naughty by natureThe 1992 hit "Hip Hop Hooray" begins.

Then he looks up from the book and begins to rap impressively along the long track.

Photo-INFO

Naughty By Nature reacted to Rita's video.

After Rita shared the video, Naughty By Nature yelled at her on her official Twitter page, writing: "Wow! Super thanks to @ritawilson for spitting out those naughty classic bars during her quarantine! Wishing her and her husband Tom Hanks! a quick recovery! She has skills! "