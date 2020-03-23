Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson share update on coronavirus diagnosis: & # 39; We feel better & # 39;

%MINIFYHTML916f6282ae9f57ad72ee902fd2fcc80a11% %MINIFYHTML916f6282ae9f57ad72ee902fd2fcc80a12%

WENN / Instar

Two weeks after his first symptoms, the actor of & # 39; A beautiful day in the neighborhood & # 39; and his actress wife told their devotees that their difficult time "will pass" as long as they & # 39; take care of each other & # 39 ;.

Tom Hanks Y Rita Wilson they are beginning to "feel better" two weeks after they started experiencing coronavirus symptoms.

The 63-year-old actor and his wife, also 63, were diagnosed with the virus while they were in Australia, where Tom was filming the next Baz Luhrmann. Elvis presley biopic.

They were treated at the hospital before quarantining a rented house in the country, and Tom provided an update on their condition in a Twitter post on Sunday night, March 22.

"Hello folks. Two weeks after our first symptoms and we feel better," he wrote. "Sheltering in places works like this: you don't give it to anyone. You don't give it to anyone. Common sense, right? We're going to take a while (sic), but if we take care of each other, we'll help where we can, and give up to some amenities … this will also happen. We can solve this. Hanx. "

Tom Hanks shared an update on the symptoms of him and his wife.

Tom's update came just a few hours after Rita went to her social media pages on Saturday to update her followers on how she is, but admitted that she is "going crazy" in quarantine.

In a four-minute video, Rita is seen reading Orson Scott Card's sci-fi novel "Ender & # 39; s Game" when the rap group Naughty by natureThe 1992 hit "Hip Hop Hooray" begins.

Then he looks up from the book and begins to rap impressively along the long track.

Naughty By Nature reacted to Rita's video.

After Rita shared the video, Naughty By Nature yelled at her on her official Twitter page, writing: "Wow! Super thanks to @ritawilson for spitting out those naughty classic bars during her quarantine! Wishing her and her husband Tom Hanks! a quick recovery! She has skills! "