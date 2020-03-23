Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson feel better after coronavirus diagnosis

Tom Hanks He has shared a new health update with his fans.

The Oscar winner led Twitter overnight to tell followers that he and his wife Rita Wilson "feel better,quot; two weeks after her first coronavirus symptoms developed. In his message to fans, Hanks encouraged people to stay indoors to help each other out.

"Hello folks. Two weeks after our first symptoms and we feel better," the 63-year-old actor wrote in his note to fans. "Sheltering in place works like this: You don't give it to anyone. You don't give it to anyone. Common sense, right?"

"I'm going to take a while, but if we take care of each other, we help where we can and give up some comforts … this will also happen," Hanks continued. "We can solve this. Hanx."

On March 11, Hanks and Wilson turned to social media to share the news that they had both tested positive for COVID-19 with the world.