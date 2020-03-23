Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson feel better after coronavirus diagnosis

Tom Hanks He has shared a new health update with his fans.
The Oscar winner led Twitter overnight to tell followers that he and his wife Rita Wilson "feel better,quot; two weeks after her first coronavirus symptoms developed. In his message to fans, Hanks encouraged people to stay indoors to help each other out.
"Hello folks. Two weeks after our first symptoms and we feel better," the 63-year-old actor wrote in his note to fans. "Sheltering in place works like this: You don't give it to anyone. You don't give it to anyone. Common sense, right?"
"I'm going to take a while, but if we take care of each other, we help where we can and give up some comforts … this will also happen," Hanks continued. "We can solve this. Hanx."
On March 11, Hanks and Wilson turned to social media to share the news that they had both tested positive for COVID-19 with the world.
"Hello folks. Rita and I are here in Australia. We feel a little tired, like we have colds and some body aches," Hanks wrote. "Rita had some chills coming and going. Mild fevers as well. To play well, as needed in the world right now, we were tested for the Coronavirus, and found to be positive."
"Well now. What to do next? Medical officials have protocols that must be followed," he continued. "We Hanks will be tested, watched, and isolated for as long as public health and safety require. It's not much more than a one-day-at-a-time approach, is it?"
Since then, Hanks and Wilson have kept their followers updated on social media.
Last week, it was reported that the couple had been released from the hospital. And Hanks' rep told E! News stars are quarantined at their home in Australia.
Over the weekend, Wilson shared a video of herself rapping in a video titled "Quarantine Stir Crazy." You can check it here!
