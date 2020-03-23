Tokyo 2020 Olympics to be postponed, says IOC member

Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games are likely to be postponed in the middle of the Coronavirus outbreak, according to a committee member.
Dick pound, a member of the International Veteran Olympic Committee, spoke about the Olympics, suggesting that they could move to 2021.
"Based on the information the IOC has, the postponement was decided," Pound told USA Today on Monday. "The parameters in the future have not been determined, but the Games will not start on July 24, I know that."
Pound told the media that he believes the IOC will announce the postponement soon.
"It will come in stages," Pound shared. "We will postpone this and start dealing with all the ramifications of moving this, which are immense."
In response to Pound's comments, an IOC spokesman told E! News: "All IOC members have the right to interpret the decision of the IOC JE that was announced yesterday."
While no official statement has been made, a statement was issued on the "unprecedented situation."
In the statement, it was confirmed that the Olympic Games have not been canceled.
"As the IOC has stated, due to the extreme complexity of the Games, a final decision has not been reached at this time, and discussions will be finalized in the next four weeks," the statement read. "The cancellation of the Tokyo 2020 Games is not on the agenda."
"Our thoughts go out to everyone affected by this crisis, and we will continue to prioritize the safety of athletes, spectators, and all other Games participants. As we closely monitor infection trends, we will dedicate ourselves to examining detailed plans for different scenarios, including opening the Games on July 24, in accordance with the agreement reached yesterday with the IOC, "the statement continues. "We will continue to work closely with all relevant organizations to meet the expectations of the athletes who have been training day and night and the fans who have been waiting for the Games for so long."
%MINIFYHTML76e50a77e9e684aea0ef5d676842f11e13%