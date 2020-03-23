Tokyo 2020 Olympics to be postponed, says IOC member

Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games are likely to be postponed in the middle of the Coronavirus outbreak, according to a committee member.

Dick pound, a member of the International Veteran Olympic Committee, spoke about the Olympics, suggesting that they could move to 2021.

"Based on the information the IOC has, the postponement was decided," Pound told USA Today on Monday. "The parameters in the future have not been determined, but the Games will not start on July 24, I know that."

Pound told the media that he believes the IOC will announce the postponement soon.

"It will come in stages," Pound shared. "We will postpone this and start dealing with all the ramifications of moving this, which are immense."

In response to Pound's comments, an IOC spokesman told E! News: "All IOC members have the right to interpret the decision of the IOC JE that was announced yesterday."

While no official statement has been made, a statement was issued on the "unprecedented situation."