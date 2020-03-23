Tokyo 2020: GB team unlikely to go to the Olympics amid a coronavirus pandemic, says BOA president | Olympic Games News

BOA President Hugh Robertson told Sky Sports News about not sending athletes to Tokyo: "We cannot see in any way that this can go ahead as things are in place right now and I hope we will join Canada and Australia. soon,quot;





Diver Jack Laugher and climber Shauna Coxsey (third and fourth from left) were among the first GB athletes to secure their place in Tokyo.

Britain is unlikely to send a team to the Tokyo Olympics this summer due to the coronavirus pandemic, says British Olympic Association (BOA) President Hugh Robertson.

The International Olympic Committee (IOC), which has come under fire from sports organizations and athletes for its stance so far to move forward as planned, revealed on Sunday that it had set a four-week deadline to postpone its staging.

The Canadian team announced that they will not send athletes to Tokyo for the Olympics or Paralympics "in the summer of 2020,quot; due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The Australian Olympic Committee called for it to be postponed and told its athletes to prepare for the Games in 2021.

Speaking to Sky Sports NewsRobertson said: "I think it is very simple. If the virus continues as predicted by the government, I do not think there is any way to send a team."

"And I base that on two things. First, I don't see any way that the athletes and Team GB can be ready by then."

"The elite training facilities are perfectly understandable and properly closed across the country, so there is no way they can undertake the preparation they need to prepare for the Games."

"Secondly, it is appropriate to host the Olympics at a time like this. In fact, we are in a process where we are talking about all of our sports. We will complete it in the coming days."

"At the end of that, we have already told the IOC that we believe their four-week break is absolutely the right thing to do."

"We cannot see in any way that this can go ahead as things are in place right now and I hope we will join Canada and Australia shortly."

Covid-19 has killed nearly 13,000 people worldwide, according to the latest figures from the World Health Organization, with cases in 187 countries, areas, or territories.

Boris Johnson's official spokesman urged the IOC to make a "final decision,quot; on postponing the Games this summer in Tokyo.

"Athletes face significant uncertainty in the current environment," said the prime minister's official spokesman.

"Their health and safety, along with that of sports fans and officials due to work at the Games, must be absolutely paramount."

"We want the International Olympic Committee to make a final decision soon to give clarity to everyone involved."

"Sports Minister Nigel Huddleston said yesterday that the IOC should seriously consider postponing the Games."