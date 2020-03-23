Tokyo 2020: Dick Pound hopes the Olympics will be postponed | Olympic Games News

%MINIFYHTML800feb42ce37cd9c3c77daefa673e98c11% %MINIFYHTML800feb42ce37cd9c3c77daefa673e98c12%





Clarity on the future of Tokyo 2020 should emerge in the coming weeks

Veteran IOC member Dick Pound has revealed that plans are now being made to postpone the Tokyo Olympics and are likely to be rescheduled to 2021.

Speaking to USA Today, Pound said the details will be resolved in the next four weeks with the likelihood of the Games moving to 2021.

Pound said: "On the basis of the information the IOC has, the postponement was decided.

"The parameters in the future have not been determined, but the Games will not start on July 24, I know that."

IOC President Thmas Bach said Sunday that it would take four weeks to decide whether this summer's Games will go ahead.

GB team unlikely to travel to Tokyo if Olympics are held this summer

But Canadian Pound hopes the decisions will come sooner: "It will come in stages. We will postpone this and start dealing with all the ramifications of moving this, which are immense."

However, IOC spokesman Mark Adams told the US newspaper that "it is the right of every IOC member to interpret the decision of the IOC executive board that was announced yesterday."

Bach wrote a letter over the weekend admitting that the IOC was now exploring other ways to organize the games, which included a postponement.

British Olympic Association President Hugh Robertson has already told Sky Sports News that Team GB is unlikely to travel to Tokyo if the Games take place this summer.