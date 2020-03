The staging of this summer's Olympics in Tokyo seems increasingly doubtful

The Canadian team announced that they will not send athletes to the Tokyo Olympics due to the coronavirus pandemic, while the Australian Olympic Committee told their athletes to prepare for the Games in 2021.

