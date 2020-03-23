This terrifying website estimates when the coronavirus will overwhelm your state's hospitals – BGR

The latest coronavirus update from a growing number of state health officials is that hospital systems in some of the largest cities in the US The US, particularly in New York, is reaching a tipping point when it comes to the number of virus-related cases it can handle.

A new project called COVID Act Now includes a website tool that will allow you to project when your state's hospital system will be overwhelmed, depending on how aggressively your state moves to limit public meetings and contact.

"This week, it will be bad."

Those were the chilling words that American Surgeon General Jerome Adams emphasized Monday morning during an appearance on NBC. The Today Show bringing a grim new context to the aftermath of the deadly coronavirus that sickened 35,000 people across the country and killed nearly 400.

It was also a reference to the fact that hospital systems in some of the country's largest cities, such as New York City, now the epicenter of the crisis in the United States, are reaching a tipping point and are about to of being overwhelmed by new cases. And it's with that in mind that a team of data scientists, engineers, and other experts have teamed up to create a website called the COVID Act Now that estimates when the coronavirus will overwhelm your state's hospitals, and the estimates show the effect of no official action. , moderate stops of public activity and stricter actions to combat the virus.

"We created this tool," the website's creators point out, "to answer important questions such as: What will be the impact in my region and when can I expect it? How long until my hospital system is under severe pressure? What is my menu of interventions and how will they address the spread of the coronavirus?

“We built covidactnow.org to solve an urgent problem: if we try to fight against COVID in the present, we will lose (for example, Italy). We can only beat COVID by understanding what it will do to us in the near future. ”

With that in mind, let's take a look at New York State. Here's what the COVID Act Now estimates show, which are in effect as of this writing:

What the data shows is an estimate of what three months of "social distancing,quot; across the community will have about the capacity of the state health system to handle hospitalizations, which, as you can see above, would generate just under 200,000. hospitalizations at the peak of the crisis Unfortunately, as the orange graph shows, that figure would still far exceed the number of hospital beds available in the state, as reflected in the horizontal black line.

The ideal mechanism to deal with the crisis is three months of a "shelter in place,quot; order, the results of which are reflected in the elongated blue graph. The number of hospitalizations persists until the end of May, although it remains within the number of hospital beds available all the time, and things begin to decline completely in June.

Such projections will become incredibly critical in the coming days as President Trump on Sunday tweeted his interest in getting everyone back to work and the economy moving again sooner rather than later. The danger of removing the restrictions too soon is that renewed interactions among members of the public increase the number of virus cases again:

WE CANNOT LET THE HEALING BE WORSE THAN THE PROBLEM. AT THE END OF THE 15-DAY PERIOD, WE WILL MAKE A DECISION AS TO WHAT WAY WE WANT TO GO! – Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 23, 2020

In the meantime, here is another tool you can check to get an idea of ​​how prepared your local health system is to handle the influx of new cases attributable to the new coronavirus outbreak. The tool is courtesy of ProPublica and gathers a wealth of data to project how local hospitals will fare as a result of the spread of COVID-19.

