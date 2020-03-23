This is what Ranveer Singh feels will look like after quarantine

Like the rest of the world, the coronavirus has also had a major impact on Bollywood with the cancellation of movie shooting and the postponement of release dates until things are under control. Bollywood stars are fulfilling their duties as citizens by opting for self-isolation to prevent the spread of the virus. The stars have been sharing photos and videos on social media, giving their fans a glimpse of how they are doing most of the time at home.

Last night Ranveer Singh took to his Instagram account and shared photos of what seemed like a pretty fun night at home.

%MINIFYHTML8304d01e733247487015542615f4d05411% %MINIFYHTML8304d01e733247487015542615f4d05412%

The actor released a quirky image with an even quirky title. His legend said: "Me coming out of quarantine,quot;

Just Ranveer Singh stuff right?

On the job front, the upcoming Ranveer Singh & # 39; 83 movie has been postponed indefinitely due to the outbreak of coronavirus. The creators have yet to announce a new release date for the movie.