This is exclusive to us: Will Rebecca's treatment divide the family?

It's the season finale of We areYou know what that means: even more Pearson family drama. ME! News has its exclusive sneak peek at the fourth season finale titled "Strangers: Part Two," the sequel to its fourth season premiere that introduced several new characters to the series.
In the exclusive preview above, Deja (Lyric Ross) says goodbye to Malik (Asante Blackk), but are interrupted by Tess (Eris Baker) and Annie (Faithe Herman) Inside, Randall (Sterling K. Brown) and Beth (Susan Kelechi Watson) prepare for your trip … but it is not a happy departure. Naturally Rebecca (Mandy moore) is a hot topic of discussion.
"Hi Beth, don't you think the clinical trial is a good idea?" Randall asks Beth about Rebecca's planned treatment in St. Louis.
"I think your mother made her decision. I think the tactics you used to make her change her mind are hmm," says Beth. "I mean, did she even tell your brother that she changed her mind? Use because that, that's going to be something."
Yes, Baby Jack's first birthday will be filled with Pearson's family drama.
"Look, I just hope you know what you're doing, but generally you do, so?" Beth says.
See all the drama unfolding in the exclusive glimpse above.
The episode was written by the creator of the series. Dan Fogelman and directed by executive producer Ken Olin.
We are, which has already been renewed for seasons five and six, airs its fourth season finale on Tuesday, March 24 at 9 p.m. on NBC.
(E! And NBC are part of the NBCUniversal family.)
