This gratin allows chard to speak – Up News Info

By Yotam Ottolenghi and Eric Asimov, The New York Times

%MINIFYHTMLd6769d23274fe67a011862555501654e11% %MINIFYHTMLd6769d23274fe67a011862555501654e12%

LONDON – I am routinely asked to explain how a certain dish came about: What was the process that made me combine this particular set of ingredients in that particular way? The truth is, most of the time, I don't have an answer. I just do not know.

The temptation in such cases is to try to assign some kind of internal logic to the events, something like "I needed a little bit of acidity there and a little bit more texture, so I added a tablespoon of this and a little bit of that. "And while it makes sense to see this creative process as something solid and structured, I suspect that often, rather than looking for a solution to make a better, more balanced dish, etc., something much more erratic is happening. It is the ingredients that They are in control, not me.

This potato, Swiss chard and sumac onion gratin is a good example. As for the dishes, it's hard to find one Less in need of repairs or rebalances than the old dauphinois gratin. The French nailed the potato gratin directly from the word "go," taking three ingredients: potatoes, butter, and milk or cream (plus some basic seasonings), and reaching creamy, starchy perfection. There really is no reason to mess with this one.

Call the chard, an old disruptor. Looking at the dishes I've used chard in the past, it's hard to ignore a pattern: if it's cheese, cream, or yogurt, you're likely to find chard in some way; a bulky mass, carby – the same. Chard stalks and leaves, available year-round, tend to appear naturally every time I'm about to cook something rich and dairy-laden or something hearty and bulky.

What makes them so perfect for such contexts are their naturally sharp, almost metallic notes, and a ground echo, similar to what you get with beets, which are members of the same family. While planning to try a Comté cake with crispy polenta crust about a decade ago, a recipe that I adore to this day, I must have had Swiss chard screaming my name, saying, "Without me, things will be too rich."

That extraordinary ability to cut through the creamy uniformity of a béchamel or pate or pork pie made chard a particularly valuable green in provincial French cuisine. However, long before, it was adopted by the Arabs and spread throughout the Mediterranean. Delights such as a Spanish dish of Swiss chard with raisins and pine nuts, or cakes filled with a dense Swiss chard filling common in Turkey, Greece and the Balkans are remnants of that influence and other examples of how effective Swiss chard is in maintaining its integrity and flavor to via Cooking. Although spinach works well in many of these dishes, and is often cited as a substitute for chard, it doesn't have the flavor or body to match the impact of chard.

With such a long history, both globally and in my modest cuisine, it's no wonder that Swiss chard occurred to you when you took a look at the old, creamy potato gratin. Along with sumac, a spice with intense acidity and, like chard, infallible appeal, the French classic has not actually been enhanced by chard, but has been transformed into a completely different kettle of fish (or rather , father). Yes, the velvety, starchy texture is still there, as is the adorable butter-and-cream scent, but it's all gone crazy with an earthy, sharp, fresh punch that's as alluring as the original.

And what did I have to do with all this? Less than you can imagine. It is the Swiss chard that has been making the decisions.

Potatoes Gratin With Swiss Chard and Onion Sumac

Performance: 6 to 8 servings

Total time: 2 1/2 hours

Ingredients

For the Sumac onions:

1/4 cup (60 milliliters) olive oil

1 1/2 pounds (680 grams) red onions, peeled, halved, and sliced ​​about 1 centimeter thick

Kosher salt

1 1/2 tablespoons dried sumac

For the gratin:

2 1/2 pounds (1.1 kilograms) of Yukon Gold potatoes (skinless), cut using a mandolin or cut into very thin slices

1 3/4 pounds (800 grams) Swiss green chard, leaves plucked from stems (stems reserved for other use) and grated (approximately 6 cups / 315 grams)

2/3 cup (30 grams) roughly chopped fresh parsley, plus 2 tablespoons (5 grams) finely chopped parsley for garnish

6 garlic cloves, minced

2 teaspoons finely grated lemon zest, plus 1/4 cup juice (from 2 lemons)

Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper

8 ounces (225 grams) ripe cheddar cheese, grated (about 3 cups)

1 cup (240 milliliters) chicken or vegetable broth

3 tablespoons thick cream (double cream)

For the Brown-Butter pine nuts:

2 tablespoons (30 grams) unsalted butter

1/2 cup (65 grams) pine nuts

Kosher salt

Addresses

1. Heat oven to 375 degrees Fahrenheit (180 degrees Celsius).

2. Prepare the onions: add the oil to a large skillet with an ovenproof lid and heat over medium-high heat. Add the onions and 1 teaspoon of salt to the hot oil and cook, stirring occasionally, until softened and browned, 15 to 20 minutes. Add sumac and remove from heat. Transfer the mixture to a bowl.

3. Prepare the gratin: Add the potatoes, grated Swiss chard, parsley, garlic, lemon zest, 1 tablespoon salt, and 1 teaspoon pepper in a large bowl and mix well to combine. Fold three-quarters of the sumac onions and half of the cheese, then transfer everything to the pan, smoothing the top to match the potato slices. In a measuring cup or bowl, combine the broth, cream, and lemon juice, and pour everything over the potato mixture. Cover tightly with aluminum foil, then cover with the lid. Bake for 1 hour.

4. Remove the gratin from the oven and remove the lid and foil. Sprinkle evenly with remaining cheese and bake, uncovered, until golden and bubbly, 35 to 40 minutes. Remove from the heat and let the gratin settle for 10 minutes.

5. Meanwhile, prepare the pine nuts: add the butter to a medium skillet and melt over medium-high heat. Once melted, add the pine nuts and 1/4 teaspoon of salt and cook, stirring occasionally, until the nuts are golden brown and the butter is browned, 2 to 3 minutes. Add the buttered walnuts to the bowl with the remaining sumac onions.

6. When ready to serve, stir additional parsley into sumac onion mixture and pour this over the gratin.

And for drink …

If this gratin is an accompaniment, you will want to select a wine based on your main course. But if this is the centerpiece, you have plenty of options, both red and white. The richness of the cheese and the sweetness of the onions require a wine with lively acidity and a good body, so among the whites you would think of a chenin blanc from the Loire Valley, an excellent cru Chablis, a smaragd riesling from the Wachau region of Austria or a dry Riesling from Alsace. An Oregon chardonnay might also go well. For the reds, I would consider the Cabernet francs of the Loire, the Chianti, and possibly a Pomerol. You can always drink a Beaujolais cru. And if you wanted bubbles, a shiny Vouvray or cremants from Alsace or the Jura would work fine.

– Eric Asimov