The United States releases inmates from & # 39; low risk & # 39; for fear of coronavirus | USA News

The state of New Jersey plans to release "low risk,quot; inmates serving county jail sentences to limit the spread of the coronavirus, the governor said Monday.

The announcement follows an order Sunday night signed by Stuart Rabner, president of the state supreme court, to suspend or commute the sentences served by inmates as a condition of probation or a sentence by the municipal court.

The measure is being done to protect the health of inmates and limit the spread of COVID-19 disease, said state attorney general, Gurbir Singh Grewal.

"Prisons can be incubators of disease, so we must take bold and drastic measures," said Grewal.

The released people will be subject to the state order to stay home and serve their sentences once the health crisis is over, Grewal said.

Thousands of inmates in at least 16 states are being released in an effort to prevent the spread of the coronavirus in crowded jails and prisons. California, New York, Ohio and Texas are among the states where officials send low-level criminals and elderly or sick inmates to their homes early.

Nationwide, the Federal Bureau of Prisons (BOP) is still transferring some inmates from coronavirus hotspots like New York City to prisons in other parts of the country, even when three prisoners tested positive for respiratory disease COVID-19. over the weekend, a senior union official said Monday.

The President of the American Federation of Government Employees, Local 33, President Shane Fausey, asked Attorney General William Barr to take "unprecedented,quot; steps to temporarily halt the movement of all prisoners between facilities until the virus can be contained .

"I am imploring the attorney general of the United States to stop all movement of inmates, refuge in place for at least 14 to 21 days, following the guidance of White House press sessions," he said in a telephone interview.

Spokesmen for the United States Department of Justice and BOP did not immediately comment.

The BOP, which operates 122 facilities, has taken some precautions similar to those in state and local jails and prisons by suspending social visits.