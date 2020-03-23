The United States cut CDC's expert work in China months before the outbreak: Reuters | USA News

Several months before the coronavirus pandemic began, the administration of United States President Donald Trump eliminated a key US public health position in Beijing that was intended to help detect disease outbreaks in China, it learned Reuters news agency.

American disease expert Dr. Linda Quick, a medical epidemiologist with the China Disease Control Agency, left her position in July, according to four sources familiar with the matter.

The first cases of the new coronavirus may have emerged in early November, and as cases increased, the Trump administration in February rebuked China for censoring information about the outbreak and preventing experts from the United States from entering the country to help.

"It was heartbreaking to see it," said Bao-Ping Zhu, a Chinese-American who played that role, which was funded by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). In the US, between 2007 and 2011. "If someone had been there, public health officials and governments around the world could have moved much faster."

Zhu and the other sources said Quick was a trainer for Chinese field epidemiologists who were dispatched to the epicenter of outbreaks to help track, investigate and contain disease.

As a US CDC employee, they said, Quick was in an ideal position to be the eyes and ears on the ground for the US. USA And the rest of the world in the coronavirus outbreak and could have alerted them to the growing threat weeks before.

According to sources, no other foreign disease experts were assigned to lead the program after Quick left in July. Zhu said an integrated expert can often hear of outbreaks early, after establishing close relationships with their Chinese counterparts.

Zhu and the other sources said Quick could have provided real-time information to US and worldwide officials during the first weeks of the outbreak, when they said the Chinese government halted the disclosure of information and provided erroneous evaluations.

Discontinued work

Quick left when he learned that his federally funded position, officially known as a resident advisor to the US Field Epidemiology Training Program. USA In China, it would be suspended from September, the sources said. The CDC said it first learned of a "group of 27 cases of pneumonia,quot; of unexplained origin in Wuhan, China on December 31.

Since then, the outbreak of the disease known as COVID-19 has spread worldwide, leaving more than 14,600 people dead and overwhelming health systems in some countries.

At a press conference on Sunday, Trump dismissed the Reuters report as similar to other stories on the CDC that he described as "100 percent wrong."

CDC Director Dr. Robert Redfield said the agency's presence "actually increased as we spoke," without elaborating.

In an early statement to the news agency, the CDC said the removal of the advisory position did not hinder Washington's ability to obtain information and that "it had absolutely nothing to do with the CDC not learning of cases in China before."

The CDC would not make Quick, who still works for the agency, available for comment.

Asked for comments on China's transparency and responsiveness to the outbreak, China's Foreign Ministry referred Reuters to comments by spokesman Geng Shuang on Friday. Geng said the country "has adopted the strictest, most comprehensive and comprehensive prevention and control measures in an open, transparent and responsible manner, and informed the (World Health Organization) and relevant countries and regions of the latest situation. at the right time conduct. "

A disease expert told Reuters he was skeptical that the US resident adviser. USA It could have obtained information earlier or better than the Trump administration, given the suppression of information by the Chinese government.

"In the end, depending on the circumstances in China, it probably wouldn't have made much of a difference," Scott McNabb, who was a CDC epidemiologist for 20 years and is now a research professor at Emory University.

"The problem was how the Chinese handled it. What should have changed was that the Chinese should have recognized it sooner and they didn't."

Medical workers in protective suits care for patients with COVID-19 in the ICU of a hospital in Wuhan in early February (China Daily via Reuters)

Alex Azar, secretary of Health and Human Services (HHS), said Friday that his agency learned of the coronavirus in early January, based on Redfield's talks with "Chinese colleagues."

Redfield learned that "this appears to be a new coronavirus,quot; from Dr. Gao Fu, the head of China. CDC, according to an HHS administration official, who spoke on condition of anonymity. "Dr. Redfield always spoke to Dr. Gao," said the official.

HHS and CDC did not make Azar or Redfield available for comment.

Zhu and other sources said that US leaders should not have relied on the director of China's CDC to receive alerts and updates. Overall, they said, officials in China downplayed the severity of the outbreak in the first few weeks and did not recognize evidence of person-to-person transmission until January 20.

After the epidemic took off and China imposed strict quarantines, Trump administration officials complained that the Chinese had censored information about the outbreak and that the United States had failed to get American disease experts to enter the country to help contain the spread.

The WHO obtained permission to send a team that included two American experts, by the time they visited between February 16-24, China had reported more than 75,000 cases.

On February 25, the first day the CDC told the American public to prepare for an outbreak at home, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo accused China of mishandling the epidemic through its "censorship,quot; of medical professionals and media.

Relations between the two countries have since deteriorated, with Trump calling the coronavirus the "Chinese virus," a description the Chinese have condemned.

Quick's job was removed after CDC moved in the past two years to reduce the number of American employees in China, sources told Reuters.

"We had already withdrawn many technical experts in public health," said the same expert.

The CDC, however, disputed that the staff was a problem or that their information had been limited by the move. "It was not a shortage of personnel that limited our capacity," he said.

The CDC team in Beijing now includes three US citizens on permanent duty, one additional US citizen on temporary duty and about 10 Chinese citizens, the agency said. Of the American citizens, one is an influenza expert with experience in respiratory diseases. Coronavirus is not influenza, although it is a respiratory disease.

Personal ties

The CDC team, apart from Quick, was housed at the facilities of the United States Embassy. No US CDC staff member, other than Quick, joined the Chinese disease control agency, the sources said.

Dr. Thomas R. Frieden, former CDC director, said that if the US resident advisor. USA It would still have been in China: "We may know more today about how this coronavirus is spreading and what works best to stop it."

Dr. George Conway, a medical epidemiologist who knows Quick and was a resident advisor between 2012 and 2015, said funding for the position had been tenuous for years due to ongoing debate among US health officials. USA On whether China should pay to finance its own training program.

However, since the program was launched in 2001, sources familiar with it say, it has not only strengthened the ranks of Chinese epidemiologists in the field, but has also fostered collegial relationships between public health officials in the two countries.

"We go there as accredited diplomats and return home as close colleagues and often as friends," said Conway.

In 2007, Dr. Robert Fontaine, a CDC epidemiologist and one of the longest-serving American officials in the advisory role, received China's highest honor for his outstanding contributions to public health for his contribution as an alien to help to detect and investigate groups of pneumonia. of unknown cause

But, since last year, Frieden and others said mounting tensions between the Trump administration and China's leadership have apparently damaged collaboration.

"The administration's message was: 'Don't work with China, they are our rivals'," Frieden said.

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment.