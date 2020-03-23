The United States and China discuss the origin of the coronavirus | China News

A war of words between the United States and China over the coronavirus intensified on Monday after the Chinese embassy in France suggested that the outbreak really started in the United States.

President Donald Trump and other US officials have repeatedly described the coronavirus as the "Chinese virus," enraging Beijing and prompting eye-for-eye accusations about the source of the contagion.

"How many cases of COVID-19 were there among the 20,000 deaths from the flu that started (in the United States) in September last year?" the Chinese embassy in Paris asked in a chain of messages on Twitter.

"Didn't the United States try to pass pneumonia because of the new coronavirus like the flu?"

The embassy did not point to any scientific evidence for its claims.

The Chinese embassy in France also described the "surprise shutdown last July of the largest US center for biochemical weapons research at the Fort Detrick base in Maryland."

"After the closure, a series of pneumonia or similar cases appeared in the United States," he alleged.

Iran's accusations

Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said Sunday that the coronavirus could be created by the US government.

The virus "is specifically designed for Iran using genetic data from the Iranians, which they have obtained through different means," he said.

Calling COVID-19 the "Wuhan virus," US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said Monday that "Khamenei's fabrications are dangerous."

"He works tirelessly to invent conspiracy theories and prioritizes ideology over the Iranian people," Pompeo said of the supreme leader.

Trump and Pompeo have angered Beijing by repeatedly referring to the "Chinese virus,quot; in discussing the COVID-19 outbreak first detected in the Chinese city of Wuhan.

Earlier this month, a Foreign Ministry spokesman in Beijing, Zhao Lijian, suggested in a tweet that the US military. USA Brought the virus to Wuhan.

In response, the United States summoned the Chinese ambassador, accusing him of "spreading conspiracy theories,quot; and "trying to deflect criticism for his role in starting a global pandemic and not telling the world."