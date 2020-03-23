The true slogans of season 12 of New York City are revealed!

%MINIFYHTMLd446cca0d1f08d7888a7962fb1184d5115% %MINIFYHTMLd446cca0d1f08d7888a7962fb1184d5116%

Dorinda Medley: "I'm not always right, but I'm never wrong."

Dorinda will juggle moving into a new apartment, renovate the old one, and take care of flood damage at Bluestone Manor. As she reevaluates her relationship with her lifelong boyfriend John, she is rediscovering herself and trying to be at peace. But she keeps bumping into Tinsley. When Ramona and Sonja try to step in to help her deal with what they perceive to be anger issues, the tensions reach a record high.

Singer Ramona: "I don't need to find love. I love myself."

Yes, Ramona loves herself, but she is still looking for love and company. All you need is a man to complete your checklist! She sold the beloved apartment that she shared with her daughter. Avery And now he's trying to get used to his new digs. Struggling to put aside his old life, he seeks some help in the form of therapy.

Sonja Morgan: "I'm not anyone's accessory. I'm the whole lifestyle brand."

Sonja has referred to herself as an "International Fashion Lifestyle Brand,quot; in the past, so this slogan should come as no surprise. This season, she is living her best life. When he shows off his latest Sonja by Sonja Morgan collection at NYFW, he is approached by an iconic New York department store with a great partnership offer. Looking for a new beginning, he faces one of the most difficult decisions he has ever had to make.