The true slogans of season 12 of New York City are revealed!

The ladies of the Real Housewives of New York City They are back and looking better than ever, at least according to their slogans for Season 12!
Usual showrs Sonja Morgan, Luann de Lesseps, Singer Ramona, Dorinda Medley Y Tinsley Mortimer are ready to return, and the newcomer will join them Leah McSweeney.
ME! It exclusively reveals what the ladies have to say for themselves this season. Check out the clip above for the new one RHONYC and read on to dive in and try to figure out what they really mean in the context of the new season.
Dorinda Medley: "I'm not always right, but I'm never wrong."
Dorinda will juggle moving into a new apartment, renovate the old one, and take care of flood damage at Bluestone Manor. As she reevaluates her relationship with her lifelong boyfriend John, she is rediscovering herself and trying to be at peace. But she keeps bumping into Tinsley. When Ramona and Sonja try to step in to help her deal with what they perceive to be anger issues, the tensions reach a record high.
Singer Ramona: "I don't need to find love. I love myself."
Yes, Ramona loves herself, but she is still looking for love and company. All you need is a man to complete your checklist! She sold the beloved apartment that she shared with her daughter. Avery And now he's trying to get used to his new digs. Struggling to put aside his old life, he seeks some help in the form of therapy.
Sonja Morgan: "I'm not anyone's accessory. I'm the whole lifestyle brand."
Sonja has referred to herself as an "International Fashion Lifestyle Brand,quot; in the past, so this slogan should come as no surprise. This season, she is living her best life. When he shows off his latest Sonja by Sonja Morgan collection at NYFW, he is approached by an iconic New York department store with a great partnership offer. Looking for a new beginning, he faces one of the most difficult decisions he has ever had to make.
Luann de Lesseps: "Raise the curtains, turn down the lights. I'm taking the center of my life."
Life is still a cabaret, but now it's called "Marry, F ** k, Marry,quot; as Luann performs the latest version of her notorious show. With her trial period over, she tries to regain her old life, but realizes that old habits die with difficulty.
Tinsley Mortimer: "Life is not a fairy tale, but I hope mine is the exception."
Tinsley enjoys her life in the city with her newly adopted dogs and a new apartment in the hotel. But just as Tinsley is about to give up on love, an old flame comes back and makes him an offer he can't resist.
Leah McSweeney: "I can float like a butterfly, but it stings like a bitch."
The new RHONYC Housewife has not appeared on the show in the past, but she appeared in an episode of The Millionaire Matchmaker a decade ago. Leah is a New Yorker born and raised. She is the 12 year old mother Keir And she's also a boss who just celebrated the 15th anniversary of her street wear brand for women, by women, married to the mob. Although she is the youngest of the women's group, she is not afraid to speak her mind, which sometimes causes friction, especially with Ramona and Sonja.
Although the slogans provide insight into the new season of RHONYC, it is not known what will happen without tuning.
Season 12 of the Real Housewives of New York City premieres Thursday, April 2 at 9 p.m.
(E! And Bravo are part of the NBCUniversal family.)
