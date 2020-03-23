The star of & # 39; Little Women & # 39; Christy McGinity Gibel mourns the death of her 2-week-old daughter

Instagram

Violet Eva, the girl from the cast member of & # 39; Little Women: LA & # 39 ;, passed away after she was born seven weeks early, saying she is & # 39; eternally grateful & # 39; for the time he spent with her.

Christy McGinity Gibel you have lost your baby too soon. Just over two weeks after giving birth to her premature daughter, the "Little Women: LA"The star announced that her daughter Violet Eva Carazo has died.

"It is with our deepest pain that we sent our girl Violet Eva Carazo to play with the angels, the 42-year-old television personality shared the heartbreaking news in a joint statement with her boyfriend Gonzalo Justo Carazo." two weeks with our sweet girl and for that we are eternally grateful. "

Mourning parents continued to ask people to "respect our privacy during this difficult time. Your thoughts and prayers are greatly appreciated."

Christy and Gonzalo shared that they were expecting their first child together in August 2019. At that time he told Radar Online: "This will be a new experience. I never thought because of his age that Christy could get pregnant again. First, calm down. I didn't know How to react ".

He then announced the news to his devotees through his Instagram page. "I am so excited that we have a baby. What a great blessing. Good things come to those who wait," she wrote in a photo caption of a montage that saw her boyfriend kissing her belly. "Our bundle of joy will arrive in April 2020."

In February, Christy revealed that she was having contractions even though her due date was still months away. "She's not ready. Please pray for contractions to stop," she explained along with a photo of her tummy.

However, Christy gave birth to Violet prematurely seven weeks on March 6 at 15 inches long and 3 lbs., 15 oz. weight. Days after her daughter's arrival, she shared, "Our sweet Violet Eva has arrived. Your thoughts and prayers are appreciated." A representative further confirmed the news about PEOPLE's premature birth and said, "The family appreciates your thoughts and prayers, but requests privacy during this difficult time."

In addition to Violet, Christy is already the mother of her daughter Autumn Artran and her son Trenton Artran, who she shares with her ex-husband Todd Gibel.