The Rams revealed their new logos, and Twitter's apathy was palpable.

It was a few weeks in the making, but the new Rams logos are here and … well, they're here.

The Rams unveiled their new logo on Monday, a few weeks after the now-official new look was leaked, and they're … something. I'm not sure what, but they are something.

The Rams are the latest team to jump into the trend of changing scheme and color, with the Falcons and Buccaneers looking for new outfits in 2020.

Colors are more or less the same. They're similar to the blue and yellow they've been using since the franchise returned to Los Angeles, but the new logos, the stylish L.A. and the Rams' heads, they encountered a rather varied mix of reactions.

The new Rams logo looks like a draft in an introduction to Arapahoe Community College's graphic design course. Who did this Kroenke shit? pic.twitter.com/ZpBld4Tybe – Josh Harris (@ joshwaaa303) March 23, 2020