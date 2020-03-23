The plastic hunter pirates of the Cornish coast

The Cornish coast, with its high cliffs and inlets, which line the peninsula jutting out from the south west corner of England, has a long association with pirates. Its rocky coves, its secret anchorages and its long and winding streams have historically been a disturbing place for marine scoundrels and salty sea dogs.
Today it is home to a completely different breed of renegades. Since 2017, Steve Green and Monika Hertlová have been sailing in their 112-year-old boat to remove plastic pollution from the hardest hit areas of the coast. In the three years since they began operating, under the banner of Clean Ocean Sailing and with a team of dedicated volunteers, they have removed more than 44,000 pounds of plastic waste from land areas that are inaccessible on foot.
I met Steve and Monika in the kitchen of their boat, which is also their home, and which they share with their one-year-old son, Simon, and their Labrador, Rosie. They examined maps and weather reports as 90 bananas hung from the ceiling above them. The fruit, along with other supplies, had been donated to the team by local companies eager to support what was supposed to be a 60-mile round-trip to the remote Isles of Scilly, an archipelago about 30 miles southwest of Cornwall.
For Captain Steve, the Scillys are where clean ocean sailing began. "I was caught by a strange wind and on Annet, "he said, referring to one of the archipelago's many small islands." It's only a mile wide, but I ended up having to spend a few days there. In the southwest of the island, it's six feet deep from all kinds of plastic debris and water jets, full of dead or dying seabirds and dolphins. "
Since then, Steve and Monica have regularly returned to Annet with a team of citizen activists to help tackle the island's pollution problem. They planned to return again in February and offered me a place on the boat. But due to recent storms [Britain had just been hit by deadly storm Ciara, and the Coast Guard warned of the rapidly approaching "life-threatening,quot; storm Dennis] they decided not to risk the open waters of a long crossroads, and I chose to stay closer to home.
Fortunately for the crew and the coast, Steve is a Cornish native with unlimited knowledge of his coast. So, with a boat full of four volunteers, we broke free of our moorings, raised the sails, and began to move along the long and winding Helford River, towards the English Channel and the Celtic Sea.
The spirits were high when we emerged from the river mouth and saw the unmistakable whistle of a whale's tail rise from the waters alongside the boat, clearly an omen of good fortune.
We were armed with a plan to clean up 10 of Cornwall's most polluted beaches over a period of 10 days and, in true pirate nature, to hide from the worst of storms in coastal ports and natural caves, where to spend every night
We settled into what we hoped would become a familiar rhythm: we would drop anchor on the 60-foot schooner, then disembark in a flotilla of smaller canoes and rowboats to land and skirt our rocky shoreline, collecting plastic along the path.
Soon the upward movement of a whale tail caught our attention again, but this time it was jarring and out of place. We remain silent and look harder; The whale was ashore. Its huge frame lay helpless on the rough, sharp shoreline. The water around him was withdrawing.
Despite our best efforts to keep the gigantic creature wet with hastily reused dry bags, we saw, four hours later, how it writhed and crashed to the ground in one last, dying gasp of air.
The volunteers and marine conservation authorities were moments too late. Then we read that it was a fin whale, the second largest creature on earth. This was a juvenile and chronically malnourished. More than 60 feet long, the poor creature was doomed as soon as it left the water, its organs unable to support its weight. We return to the boat, grabbing our plastic.
Loaded by the trauma of the first day, our rhythm in the water was slow. The winds howled and shook the deck of the boat. At night, we hear the sound of taut strings and chains.
But, despite the inconvenience, we continue to collect plastic: toilet seats, bottles, fishing nets, boxes, boots. We spend our days pulling them out of the trees, out from under the rocks, and along the shoreline, some of them so tangled that it requires knives and multiple pairs of hands to retrieve them.
Perhaps most surprising was the condition of the items: An empty package of 15-year-old potato chips looked as structurally solid as one you could pick up on a supermarket shelf.
All debris was returned to the deck and tied securely.
Simon Myers, a volunteer who joined the expedition with his 17-year-old son, Milo, said the experience gave him a new perspective on climate change, overconsumption and plastic pollution. Before the trip, he said, it seemed that many of those problems were happening elsewhere: "somewhere low, somewhere where they don't know how to process the garbage."
"But now we know that the problem is everywhere," he said. "It's happening at our door. Come home to rest."
At the end of our 10-day trip, we transported our loot back to shore, sorting and weighing the contents: nearly 2,000 pounds of plastic waste.
Given global trends: A 2016 report estimates that the equivalent of a garbage truck filled with plastic currents in the oceans each minute – Our work may seem useless. And, in many ways, it is. We know that the next tide will bring more plastic, more pollution, and perhaps more death.
But the feeling among the crew is that we have to fight. As people watch this ancient ship navigate our corner of the world, flying in their Jolly Roger, they know that the rebellion against unnecessary plastic production has begun. And the message of Clean Ocean Sailing is loud and clear: "Everyone on board."
Alexander Turner He is a photographer and journalist based in England.
