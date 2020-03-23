The plastic hunter pirates of the Cornish coast

The Cornish coast, with its high cliffs and inlets, which line the peninsula jutting out from the south west corner of England, has a long association with pirates. Its rocky coves, its secret anchorages and its long and winding streams have historically been a disturbing place for marine scoundrels and salty sea dogs.

Today it is home to a completely different breed of renegades. Since 2017, Steve Green and Monika Hertlová have been sailing in their 112-year-old boat to remove plastic pollution from the hardest hit areas of the coast. In the three years since they began operating, under the banner of Clean Ocean Sailing and with a team of dedicated volunteers, they have removed more than 44,000 pounds of plastic waste from land areas that are inaccessible on foot.