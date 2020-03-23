The next generation of Apple TV with more storage and new features may be in the works – BGR

%MINIFYHTMLf403193abd2761b2aea140f8c2768d6811% %MINIFYHTMLf403193abd2761b2aea140f8c2768d6812%

Apple may announce a new Apple TV with more storage and a faster processor later this year. Apple TV was last updated more than two years ago.

TvOS will reportedly include a new Kids Mode feature that will allow parents to restrict access to certain specific programs and applications.

Apple will likely present tvOS at WWDC this year, an event that is now an online-only event due to the coronavirus.

Visit the BGR home page for more stories.

According to a new publication of the site in the Hebrew language The verifierApple plans to add some new Apple TV features to tvOS in the near future. Like any Apple rumor, you'll want to grab this report with a little salt, though it's worth noting that the site has previously provided accurate information on upcoming iOS features.

Leaving that disclaimer aside, the site claims that the next version of tvOS will allow Apple TV owners to create a dedicated mode for kids that will naturally lead to restrictions on what type of content can be selected and viewed. Parents may also restrict access to specific programs. Furthermore, complete applications can be blocked. So, for example, parents can prevent their children from even opening apps like YouTube or HBO, if they so choose.

%MINIFYHTMLf403193abd2761b2aea140f8c2768d6813% %MINIFYHTMLf403193abd2761b2aea140f8c2768d6814%

It's worth noting that the new Kids Mode is not just about blocking content. According to reports, it will feature a new and immersive design tailor-made for children. Indeed, with Kids Mode activated, many young children probably won't realize that they only have access to a limited range of content.

%MINIFYHTMLf403193abd2761b2aea140f8c2768d6815% %MINIFYHTMLf403193abd2761b2aea140f8c2768d6816%

In addition to Kids Mode, the report adds that Apple plans to add screen time management features to tvOS. Similar to the Screen Time feature already available on iPhone and iPad, the upcoming version of tvOS will allow users to see how long they've been watching content on apps like Netflix and how long they've been playing games on Apple Arcade.

The report further corroborates previous rumors we've seen about new Apple TV hardware. It's been a while since we saw an Apple TV update, so I hope this particular rumor is resolved. Specifically, a next-generation Apple TV is said to feature either an A11 or A12 processor. As a contrast point, the current Apple TV has an A10X fusion chip.

We can also expect a good increase in storage on the next generation Apple TV. The 32GB storage option will disappear and will be replaced by a 64GB storage option. There will also be a model with 128GB of storage for those who want to pay a little more.

The report concludes by noting that Apple may hold a special event to announce new Apple TV hardware sometime in November or December this year. Meanwhile, a tvOS announcement is likely to be made at WWDC this year, assuming it proceeds as planned. Remember that WWDC this year will be an online only event because of the coronavirus. But seeing as Google completely canceled Google's I / O, the uncertainty surrounding the coronavirus makes it difficult to say with any level of certainty what WWDC will be like this year.

Image Source: Marroun / Shutterstock said