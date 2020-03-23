The NBA live stream is rated R when CJ McCollum begins reading comments

%MINIFYHTML665ff7d16c9191fa925f5b2cf27529f311% %MINIFYHTML665ff7d16c9191fa925f5b2cf27529f312%

The NBA was hoping to provide fans with healthy quarantine content on its official Instagram account when it asked the Blazers duo CJ McCollum and Damian Lillard to stream live with each other and network with league supporters.

%MINIFYHTML665ff7d16c9191fa925f5b2cf27529f313% %MINIFYHTML665ff7d16c9191fa925f5b2cf27529f314%

However, things got out of the way when McCollum reacted to a fan comment about his beard.

%MINIFYHTML665ff7d16c9191fa925f5b2cf27529f315% %MINIFYHTML665ff7d16c9191fa925f5b2cf27529f316%

The person compared McCollum's facial hair to Nuggets guard Jamal Murray … another hair … after a sexually explicit video of Murray emerged over the weekend. McCollum and Lillard immediately laughed, and Lillard, aware that they were alive, questioned his friend's trial.

"That's why you can't have CJ live," said Lillard. "You can't address that kind of comment, bruh."

NBA MOCK DRAFT:

Warriors face a difficult decision with the best team; Timberwolves add LaMelo to the young core

The other players enjoyed the moment.

While the NBA might not be enthusiastic about the deflected broadcast, it did provide a moment of lightness for viewers who likely need a positive distraction.

Next time, the league could select a different track duo to target their fans. Or you could just lean on the ridiculousness that makes it so attractive.