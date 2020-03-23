The market falls to the open despite the new Fed move as media stocks hit downgrades – Deadline

%MINIFYHTML0860888ce536cbfd536bf561e0bc542e11% %MINIFYHTML0860888ce536cbfd536bf561e0bc542e12%

The stock market opened lower despite an aggressive move by the Federal Reserve, in an emergency meeting early Monday morning, it is the third since the crisis began, to combat the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic. Shares in the media, from Disney and Lionsgate to WarnerMedia's parent AT&T, were slashed by concerns about advertising, theme parks and a possibly more difficult launch than expected for HBO Max.

It was the first day of electronic trading only with the physical floor of the New York Stock Exchange closed to trading after the virus cases. Disney was down 2.4%, AT&T down 4%, and Liongsate 2% after a morning note from Cowen analysts.

The market fell 430 points or 2.2%.

Late last week, economists issued bleak predictions for economic growth and analysts cut earnings estimates for companies across all sectors, including this raft for the entertainment industry on Monday morning.

The Fed expanded the scope of its asset purchases under its quantitative easing program and announced four new measures to oil the markets for commercial paper, corporate bonds and even ETFs.

The Fed also committed to "establishing a main street business loan program to support loans to eligible small and medium-sized businesses," similar to the Small Business Administration programs.

"While great uncertainty persists, it has become clear that our economy will face serious disruptions," the Fed said in a statement Monday morning. "Aggressive efforts must be made in the public and private sectors to limit job and income losses and to promote a speedy recovery once disruptions subside."

The Fed previously announced quantitative easing to buy at least $ 500 billion in United States Treasury bonds and $ 200 billion in agency-backed mortgage-backed securities in the coming months. On Monday, he threw the numbers out the window and said he would buy securities "in the quantities necessary" until the end of September.

The United States central bank had already reduced interest rates to zero.