The man describes step by step how to survive the coronavirus!

There are tons of reports online, telling readers how to avoid getting the Covid-19 coronavirus. But what happens if the coronavirus is contracted? How do you survive?

Well, MTO News got a video of an interview with an Ohio man who is recovering from the deadly virus inside a hospital.

Kevin Harris of Warren, Ohio gave viewers a step-by-step guide on how to survive the coronavirus, if they contract it.

Kevin, who is 55 and in good shape, started feeling sick two weeks ago. His condition deteriorated and he was eventually rushed to the hospital and diagnosed with the coronavirus.

When he entered the hospital, Kevin was close to death. Unfortunately, the hospital refused to put a respirator on him either, so he had to fight the disease without it.

And Kevin explained what he did to survive.

Kevin told the interviewer, "The coronavirus started turning my lungs into glass." He continued, "The more I lay down to rest, the sicker I became."

"The coronavirus makes you feel better when you lie down. But [if you give up and lie down] your lungs will turn into glass and you will die. It feels good, but with each breath you get less oxygen, and sooner or later you will have respiratory failure,quot;

He added: "But when you get up and move, you feel horrible. Your capacity for air decreases, you choke, you vomit, but that's what keeps you alive. The pain [you feel] is your immune system fighting back."

The man continued, "It takes you about 20 minutes to get through one of those episodes, but once you get to the other side, you can breathe a little bit."

Watch: