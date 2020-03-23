The Latest: South Korea Raises European Arrivals Tests

%MINIFYHTMLa96122d742597805438925320745f8ea11% %MINIFYHTMLa96122d742597805438925320745f8ea12%

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) – The latest on the coronavirus pandemic, which has infected more than 336,000 people and killed more than 14,600. COVID-19 disease causes mild or moderate symptoms in most people, but severe symptoms are more likely in older people or those with existing health problems. More than 98,300 people have recovered so far, mainly in China.

TOP OF THE HOUR:

– South Korea tests passengers in Europe to prevent the re-entry of diseases.

– Singapore Airlines reduced 96% of its capacity until April.

– Limited movement now allowed in the Chinese city of Wuhan.

– Canada requests an Olympic postponement, will not send team this summer.

___

South Korea says it tested the coronavirus on more than 1,440 passengers who arrived from Europe as the country adjusts border controls to prevent the disease from re-entering from the west.

Prime Minister Chung Se-kyun's office said Monday that 152 of the passengers who arrived on Sunday were screened at the airport's isolation facility after showing fever or respiratory symptoms.

The office says the other 1,290 passengers were taken to a SK group employee training center in Incheon and that so far six of them have been sent home after testing negative.

South Korea began screening all passengers arriving from Europe on Sunday and imposing 14-day quarantines on South Korean citizens arriving from Europe and foreigners entering the country from Europe on long-term stay visas.

Chung says his government is also considering expanding the measures to passengers arriving from North America.

___

SINGAPORE – Singapore Airlines says it will reduce 96% of its capacity until the end of April, as international travel is affected by the tightening of border controls to combat COVID-19.

The airline says it will land 138 aircraft out of its total fleet of 147 in the biggest challenge it has ever faced. He says his low-cost Scoot unit will also suspend most of its network, landing 47 of its fleet of 49 planes.

The move came when Singapore announced that it will completely close its borders to all travelers starting Tuesday in a drastic move to curb the spread of the virus. The city state has registered 455 cases with two deaths.

Singapore Airlines said in a statement Monday that it is unclear when it can resume normal services. He said he is taking steps to increase his liquidity, while reducing operating costs and capital expenses. It is also in talks to delay delivery and payment of new planes.

___

HONOLULU – A cruise ship that had to shorten its journey due to the coronavirus and mechanical problems docked Sunday in the port of Honolulu.

Norwegian Jewel, which was carrying some 2,000 passengers, docked in the late afternoon, the Honolulu Star-Advertiser reported.

The ship is having trouble with its propulsion, which will be repaired at the port of Honolulu, the Hawaii Department of Transportation said. Repairs to the ship must be done without passengers on board, the department added.

"A detailed plan is being developed with Norwegian Cruise Line that keeps passengers isolated to avoid any possible pressure on Hawaii's resources, while addressing the well-being of cruise line passengers who have been at sea for a long time. time, "said Jade Butay, director of the Hawaii Department of Transportation.

The ship had to interrupt its 23-day cruise through Australia and French Polynesia because many ports were closed due to the coronavirus, the ship's owner, Norwegian Cruise Line, said in a statement. The passengers last landed in Fiji on March 11, the transportation department said.

Charter flights for ship passengers were arranged on Mondays and Tuesdays from Honolulu to Los Angeles; Sydney London; Vancouver, British Columbia; and Frankfurt, Germany, the company said.

___

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka – Sri Lankan police said on Monday they detained 1,589 people and confiscated hundreds of vehicles for violating a three-day curfew that was imposed as part of stringent measures designed to contain the spread of the coronavirus.

Law enforcement agencies have been strictly implementing the curfew, as the island nation of the Indian Ocean is struggling to prevent further spread of the virus that has so far infected 82 people, most of whom have recently returned from Italy.

On Monday, police said that 1,589 people were arrested and detained by police during patrols to ensure that people remain in their homes. Some of the suspects were arrested for drinking alcohol in public places, some prowled the streets and others drove during the curfew. Police also confiscated 362 vehicles in which people were traveling during curfew hours.

The island-wide curfew that was imposed on Friday was removed for some houses in some parts on Monday, while in other parts, the curfew will continue until Tuesday.

The government says 3,458 people who have recently returned from Italy, South Korea, Britain and India are detained at 45 quarantine centers across the country.

___

BEIJING – The central Chinese city of Wuhan, where the virus outbreak emerged, now allows limited movement in and out as its months-long blockade is gradually eased.

The city government said in a notice Monday that residents whose health is classified as "green,quot; in an electronic database will be able to leave their residential neighborhoods if they have evidence that they are returning to work.

Public transportation is being revived, while checkpoints between the different districts are being dismantled.

People who want to go from Wuhan to other parts of Hubei province, but not beyond, can apply with medical documentation, including the results of a COVID-19 test.

Wuhan has most of the more than 81,000 virus cases in China. The first infections were reported there, and it was also the first city to be closed.

___

NEW YORK – New York City hospitals are just 10 days out of "really basic supplies," Mayor Bill de Blasio said Sunday night.

"If we don't get the team, we are literally going to lose lives," de Blasio told CNN.

De Blasio has called on the federal government to increase the supply of protective equipment, which is shrinking rapidly. The city also faces a life-threatening shortage of ventilators to treat those infected with the coronavirus.

Health workers also warned of the worsening shortage, saying they were being asked to reuse and ration disposable masks and gloves.

New York City hospitals rushed on Sunday to accommodate a new wave of patients, dedicating new COVID-19 wings to their facilities. He remained "extremely busy,quot; at Northwell hospitals, a spokesman said, adding that his intensive care units were filling up.

"Several hospitals have reported that they are becoming overwhelmed," said Jonah Allon, spokesman for Brooklyn County President Eric Adams.

___

TORONTO – Canada says it will not attend the Olympics this summer, and calls for a one-year postponement.

The Canadian Olympic Committee released a statement Sunday night saying it refuses to send a team to Tokyo unless the Games, which are scheduled to start on July 24, are delayed by 12 months.

The COC statement comes amid criticism of the International Olympic Committee's response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

___

SEOUL, South Korea – South Korean low-cost airline Eastar Jet says it will close all flights, becoming the first South Korean airline to do so amid a sharp decline in travel due to the global coronavirus crisis.

The company said Monday that it will temporarily suspend its domestic flights from Tuesday to April 25 due to falling demand.

Eastar, which had flown to various locations in Asia and Russia's Vladivostok, stopped its last international routes earlier this month when Japan began applying 14-day quarantines to passengers arriving from South Korea.

South Korean airlines have been cutting or suspending flights amid the global spread of COVID-19. Other low-cost airlines such as Air Seoul, Air Busan and T’Way Air currently operate only domestic flights after suspending their international services.

___

BEIJING – The Chinese National Health Commission on Monday reported 39 new cases of COVID-19, all of which it says are "imported,quot; infections in newcomers from abroad.

For more than a week, the majority of reported cases in mainland China have been found in people from other countries, while community transmission within the country has decreased, according to the National Health Commission.

Seeking to prevent a resurgence of the virus, which first emerged late last year in central China, the government is imposing a strict quarantine on people entering the country.

Starting Monday, all flights to Beijing will be diverted to one of 12 airports in other cities. Passengers must pass a health inspection in one of those cities before flying to the Chinese capital. They must then be quarantined in a hotel for 14 days at their own expense.

___

TOKYO – Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said on Monday that a postponement of the Olympic Games is inevitable if it cannot be fully celebrated due to the impact of the coronavirus.

He was commenting on the International Olympic Committee's plan to review the situation in the coming weeks and make a decision, which could include a postponement option.

Abe, speaking in a parliamentary session, ruled out the possibility of a cancellation.

Whether Japan can host the Tokyo Games as planned on July 24 has been a major international concern as the COVID-19 pandemic has spread globally, especially hitting Europe and the United States.

___

WELLINGTON, New Zealand – New Zealand will go into a total block for about four weeks, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced Monday.

She said the closure will begin within 48 hours. People must stay home and all non-essential business and activities cease.

The decision came when health officials announced another 36 confirmed cases of COVID-19, bringing the total to 102. Most of those cases have been traced to people returning from abroad, but crucially two of the cases were not. They were able to trace and officials believe they are evidence of a local outbreak.

Ardern said there would be an unprecedented level of economic and social disruption as a result of the shutdown.

"I do not underestimate what I ask New Zealanders to do," he said. "It is huge, and I know it will feel daunting." But she said it was important to act early to save tens of thousands of lives.

There have been no deaths due to the coronavirus in New Zealand, which has a population of 5 million.

___

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates: The United Arab Emirates has announced that it will suspend all passenger flights and airline passenger traffic in the country for two weeks to prevent the spread of a new virus.

Dubai Airport, the world's busiest international airport, is a vital hub connecting Europe and other western nations with countries in Asia and Australia. Suspending transit flights there impacts travelers around the world. The UAE made the announcement early Monday morning.

Saudi Arabia, meanwhile, announced overnight that the curfew would take effect on Monday starting at 7 p.m. at 6 am. for 21 days.

The decisions are the latest and most dramatic measures to be announced in what has been a gradual but rapid adjustment of daily life in the Arab Gulf states and the world as the government struggles to reduce the rate of infections from the new coronavirus.

There are around 26,800 confirmed cases of the virus in the Middle East, but more than 21,000 of those cases are in Iran and many others are related to travelers from Iran.

___

Sunshine drew crowds to California's beaches and parks on Sunday despite a state order to stay home, prompting officials to close some strands and trails and issue more warnings for people to return home.

Santa Monica closed the parking lots by the sea to discourage people from visiting its famous beach and help curb the spread of the coronavirus. Most of the people in the arena took care to follow the guidelines to stay 6 feet (1.8 meters) away from others. But space became a problem in popular areas like the boardwalk.

"Today is not the day to go to the beach," said city manager Rick Cole.

Dozens of Southern California parks, trails, and facilities overseen by the Mountain Recreation and Conservation Authority were closed to visitors.

In the San Francisco Bay area, authorities closed Drakes Beach, Agate Beach, and other popular coastal locations such as Point Reyes Lighthouse and Chimney Rock Headlands.

___

ROSEAU, Dominica – The eastern Caribbean island of Dominica is reporting its first COVID-19 case. Health Minister Irvin McIntyre said Sunday that the patient is a 54-year-old Dominican who recently returned from the UK. He said the man was immediately quarantined upon arrival.

In addition, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Dominican Republic has tested positive for COVID-19.

Miguel Vargas said Sunday that his son also tested positive after recently attending a wedding in the popular luxury resort town of Punta Cana. Vargas is also the president of the Dominican Revolutionary Party.

The Dominican Republic has 75 confirmed cases and three deaths. The country shares the island of Hispaniola with Haiti.

___

WASHINGTON – The Senate has refused to move forward on the coronavirus rescue package in a procedural vote with Democrats rejecting a Republican draft and pressing for more help for workers.

Negotiations are expected to continue until Sunday night.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell urged senators to "signal to the public that we are ready to do this job." He wants to spend Monday.

But Democrats have resisted, arguing that the nearly $ 1.4 trillion measure needs to tighten aid and put limits on how businesses can use emergency dollars.

More voting is possible.

___

Associated Press receives support for health and science coverage from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute Department of Scientific Education. The AP is solely responsible for all content.