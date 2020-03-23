The Jonas Brothers are ready to fight on The Voice

Nick says he really appreciates having his brothers there because it only adds to the experience he can already bring.

"It doesn't mean that he's always right, or that one of us is always right because we've been doing it for a long time, but we have some additional experience, so I've just been trying to bring that to the table," he says. . "And having these guys and their point of view, both the artist in front of them and mine, giving my team members some perspective is key, and they have done an amazing job."

Kevin says the three of them really work together, and Joe says that each has different strengths when it comes to working with the contestants.

"We know when we can say Ok, you know what, Kevin, you have this. Most of the time they say, Joe, you have this," Joe explained / joked. "But we all balance each other out, and I think it's useful when we're doing a tutoring session like this where they come looking for a lot of different advice, and it's great that Nick brings us, because who knows Nick best, but can also trust our opinion about it. "