The Jonas Brothers are ready to fight on The Voice

Let the battles begin!
The voice begins his battle rounds tonight, which means rookie coach Nick Jonas and his team will be visited by none other than his brothers, Kevin and Joe, who are his advisers in the battle round. ME! The news was exclusively on set during the battle rounds, and Will Marfuggi I learned that there is a lot at stake for Nick in his first round.
"In an environment like this where you work with other artists, you want to be encouraging, but you have to be real, because you have to defend the name of Jonas," Joe explained. "Your team has to comply, or it makes us look bad."
So does that mean there's a lot of family pressure on Nick to win this season?
Simply put, "Yes!"
Nick says he really appreciates having his brothers there because it only adds to the experience he can already bring.
"It doesn't mean that he's always right, or that one of us is always right because we've been doing it for a long time, but we have some additional experience, so I've just been trying to bring that to the table," he says. . "And having these guys and their point of view, both the artist in front of them and mine, giving my team members some perspective is key, and they have done an amazing job."
Kevin says the three of them really work together, and Joe says that each has different strengths when it comes to working with the contestants.
"We know when we can say Ok, you know what, Kevin, you have this. Most of the time they say, Joe, you have this," Joe explained / joked. "But we all balance each other out, and I think it's useful when we're doing a tutoring session like this where they come looking for a lot of different advice, and it's great that Nick brings us, because who knows Nick best, but can also trust our opinion about it. "
So do the Jonas Brothers think they could have done it? The voice themselves? Probably not. And you can hear them explain why in the video above!
The voice Battle Rounds will air tonight and next Monday at 8 p.m. on NBC, and new episodes will air as scheduled through the end of April. A source tells E! The news that a decision has not yet been made on the live shows, but the production will continue to closely monitor the coronavirus situation.
