The inspiring story of how Ben Higgins finally found his girl

The whole raison d'être of the Single The franchise is love.
We celebrate when Jared Haibon I finally realized that yes, that was what I had with a close friend Ashley Iaconetti, rooted for favorites like Raven Gates Y Adam Gottschalk to give you a second stab Bachelor in Paradise. Hell, we even hoped that Peter Weber I'd find out something and close last season with a special lady in mind.
But few people have felt the full weight of Bachelor Nation's hopes and dreams as Ben Higgins.
Distressed when his engagement to the recipient of the final rose Lauren Bushnell unraveled, he took another stab to find company in Winter Games only to declare that he was not ready to expose himself. He liked the idea of finding his person forever, something the Indiana native hoped to accomplish at age 25 like most of his friends at home. But I really had no idea how to do it.
"Life has been a little crazy for me, and it took me a while to get my mind and heart back to start dating again," he explained to E! News. "But I'm starting to do it, and I think that's the best step. I didn't know how to start, and I'm starting."
As with all great romances, it started exactly as expected: slipping on some DMs.
Admittedly, the beloved former leader, who is celebrating his 31st birthday today, is one of the least likely members of the Bachelor Nation to go looking for connections on the gram. And that's not what that visit to Nashville was doing in the spring of 2018. I was just trying to jot down a little bit of information about hockey. Looking to see who the Predators were up against, he was looking on Instagram when he came across a photo of the recent graduate of the University of Mississippi Jessica Clarke in the game with his dad.
"I saw this photo and said, 'Holy cow. This girl is beautiful'," she shared in a February 2019 episode of him and Iaconetti's iHeartRadio. Almost famous podcast
He just wasn't ready to fire his shot.
It wasn't until that November that he contacted the 24-year-old: "I said something like: 'Don't ask too much about how I saw your profile. I can explain later, but if you're single, please send a message back, "- And boy did he score.
About 16 months later, the devoutly religious couple does not intend to live together or even share the same city until they are engaged, but Higgins told him We weekly that will "definitely,quot; happen sometime this year. "We are great. It's fun. It's healthy … I think she would say the same thing," he said. "I am a better version of myself, a freer version of myself than I have been in a long time."
Fittingly, for a man once so heartbroken that he declared dating felt "like a chore," his initial interactions were lower than standard dinner and movie arrangements.
With Clarke in Nashville and the podcaster and co-founder of the Denver-based charity Generous Coffee, they got on the phone and long Facebook chats. "Long distance has its benefits because it forces us to be intentional with our time," he explained to We weekly. And they did exactly that, covering ground like their shared Christian faith and commitment to charity.
A crash course was also mentioned in their individual stories, the SweatNET Nashville and SweatNET Denver confounder was not one of the millions tuned in to watch Higgins' romance with 28 aspiring brides in 2016.
And while their only mutual connection, Wells AdamsHe certainly knew little about his fellow student Ole Miss, offered a stamp of approval anyway. "When I started talking to Jess, I texted Wells because I saw that we were both following her and asked what do you know about this girl Jessica Clarke?" he said in Almost famous. "And he says I know she's beautiful and that if you're talking to her, you're a lucky guy."
Which, Higgins was very aware of. He just wasn't sure if he wanted to share his good fortune with the rest of the world.
Even after speaking in a January 2019 episode, that I "started dating again," in fact, I was seeing one person in particular, I was not prepared to speak beyond that. "The reason I just didn't want to put names yet is because on some level I didn't even want to fail," he said days later. It wasn't like he wanted to hide Clarke, he just knew better than most how much fans like to dissect public relations for sport. The separation of him and Bushnell was not the most searched in Google in 2017 for nothing.
"I had a hard time accepting the idea that the public would see and judge a relationship that could go on," he wrote in a blog post reflecting on his period in The Bachelor Winter Games. "Being tested comes at a high cost to a couple."
It took her a full month to realize that what they had built was strong enough to withstand a little attention.
Because at Clarke, you noticed in November Live Original Interview with Duck dynasty alum Sadie Robertson, I had found a person with "an ability and a desire to empathize in all situations, a kindness and consideration who really wants him to be the best possible. Also, a joy in all circumstances. Not to mention someone he found "smoking hot."
She, in turn, appreciates his humility and disinterest that he had not encountered in previous relationships. "He manages those around him well, always putting his needs and considerations ahead of his," he told Robertson. "I saw it right away, and the more I know it, the more I see that it's true."
So when Clarke said he would rather not make the 1,100-mile move to Denver without a shiny new accessory in his left hand, he applauded his stance. "Jess is very wise, so she wants to make sure that we are taking the right steps at the right time. So before she really moves to Denver, we have to be committed," he said. We weekly last summer. (Although until social distancing became an imperative, the two of them were enjoying their tour of the country as part of the Bachelor Live on Stage tour.) "And I think he's smart. I think he's wise. And those are steps that we're talking and discovering how we can do that better. "
Because at this point, as you mentioned, it's a matter of when, not if.
That became even clearer during Iaconetti and Haibon's August votes. Not when Clarke nailed his first course at Bachelor Nation, although that was comforting to both of them, but when his cohost made his way down the hall.
"I don't know if I looked at her and told her, but I was immediately thrilled when it came to the wedding. Ashley came down and Jared saw her … and I realized this was the moment I had been waiting for. it's a miracle come true, "he later explained on the podcast. "I started crying, I started crying pretty well and Jess looked at me and took my hand and squeezed it, sat down and looked ahead."
At that moment he realized, "This is a girl who loves me. This girl loves me. She is with me no matter what, so it was sweet."
So yes, it took him half a decade longer than he expected, but he knows he has found the person who will give him roses (and peonies, tulips, and any other flowers you can think of) for the rest of his life. .
Calling his union "the real thing," he said We weekly Last August, "I don't think I would be dating anyone if I didn't see him as part of the future. So I'm 30 now, I'm ready, I'm excited about it." "
Same thing, Ben. Hard myself.
