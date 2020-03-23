The Great Void – The New York Times

During the 1950sThe New York Museum of Modern Art organized a famous photo exhibition called "The Family of Man." In the wake of a world war, the show, packed with images of people, celebrated the cacophony, the resistance and the common bond of humanity.
Today, a different global calamity has made scarcity the necessary condition for the survival of humanity. The cafes along the Navigli in Milan are hidden behind shutters along with the Milanese who used to have snacks by the canal. Times Square is a ghost town, as are the City of London and Place de la Concorde in Paris during what used to be the morning rush.
All the photographs here tell a similar story: a temple in Indonesia; Haneda Airport in Tokyo; Americana Diner in New Jersey. The vacuum proliferates like the virus.
The Times recently sent dozens of photographers to capture images of public squares, beaches, fairgrounds, restaurants, cinemas, tourist meccas, and train stations. Public spaces, as we think of them today, trace their origins at least to the agoras of ancient Greece. Hard to translate, the word "agora,quot; in Homer suggests "reunion,quot;. Eventually it came to involve the square or open space in the center of a town or city, the place without which the Greeks did not really consider a town or city as a town or city, but only as a variety of houses and shrines.
Thousands of years later, public squares and other spaces continue to be bellwethers and magnets, places to which we gravitate for pleasure and comfort, to take our collective temperature, celebrate, protest. Following the uprisings at Tiananmen Square, Tahrir Square, Taksim Square and elsewhere, Yellow Vest protesters in France demonstrated their discontent last year not by starting a GoFundMe page but by occupying public places like Place de la République and the Place de l & # 39; Opéra in Paris.
Both squares were built during the 19th century as part of a master plan by a French official, Baron Georges-Eugène Haussmann, who remade vast swaths of Paris after the city passed new health regulations in 1850 to combat disease. Harassed by viruses and other natural disasters, cities around the world have repeatedly devised new infrastructure and rewritten zoning regulations to ensure more light and air, and have produced public spaces, buildings, and other sites, including some of the ones that appear in these photographs. He promised to improve civic well-being, and that represented new frontiers of civic aspiration.
Your current void, a public health need, may conjure up dystopia, not progress, but, promisingly, it also suggests that by paying attention to experts and staying separate, we have not yet lost the ability to unite for the common good. Covid-19 does not vote along the party lines, after all. These images are haunted and disturbing, like pictures from movies about plagues and the apocalypse, but somehow they are hopeful.
They also remind us that beauty requires human interaction.
I don't mean that buildings, fairgrounds, railway stations, and temples cannot look strangely beautiful and empty. Some of these sites, like many of these photographs, are works of art. I mean, empty buildings, squares, and beaches are what art history textbooks, boutique hotel ads, and glossy shelter and travel magazines tend to traffic. Its emptiness announces an existence that is mostly divorced from human habitation and the disorder of daily life. They envision an experience more akin to the wonder of past explorers who encounter the remains of a lost civilization.
They evoke the romance of the ruins.
Beauty implies something else. It is something we grant.
It will be the moment when we return.
Andrew Testa for The New York Times
Laetitia Vancon for The New York Times
Sergey Ponomarev for The New York Times
Gilles Sabrié for The New York Times
Adriana Loureiro Fernández for The New York Times
Philip Cheung for The New York Times
Maria Contreras Coll for The New York Times
Bryan Anselm for The New York Times
Atul Loke for The New York Times
Amanda Mostaza for The New York Times
Emile Ducke for The New York Times
Saumya Khandelwal for The New York Times
Alessandro Penso for The New York Times
Alyssa Schukar for The New York Times
Noriko Hayashi for The New York Times
Woohae Cho for The New York Times
Grant Hindsley for The New York Times
Alessandro Grassani for The New York Times
Rozette Rago for The New York Times
Saiyna Bashir for The New York Times
Victor J. Blue for The New York Times
Minzayar Oo for The New York Times
Victor Moriyama for The New York Times
Adam Dean for The New York Times
Matthew Abbott for The New York Times
Lam Yik Fei for The New York Times
Ulet Ifansasti for The New York Times
Andrea Mantovani for The New York Times
Federico Rios for The New York Times
Arash Khamooshi for The New York Times