The Great Void – The New York Times

During the 1950sThe New York Museum of Modern Art organized a famous photo exhibition called "The Family of Man." In the wake of a world war, the show, packed with images of people, celebrated the cacophony, the resistance and the common bond of humanity. %MINIFYHTML987557e180a64baed4ddef7534af406711% %MINIFYHTML987557e180a64baed4ddef7534af406712% Today, a different global calamity has made scarcity the necessary condition for the survival of humanity. The cafes along the Navigli in Milan are hidden behind shutters along with the Milanese who used to have snacks by the canal. Times Square is a ghost town, as are the City of London and Place de la Concorde in Paris during what used to be the morning rush. All the photographs here tell a similar story: a temple in Indonesia; Haneda Airport in Tokyo; Americana Diner in New Jersey. The vacuum proliferates like the virus. The Times recently sent dozens of photographers to capture images of public squares, beaches, fairgrounds, restaurants, cinemas, tourist meccas, and train stations. Public spaces, as we think of them today, trace their origins at least to the agoras of ancient Greece. Hard to translate, the word "agora,quot; in Homer suggests "reunion,quot;. Eventually it came to involve the square or open space in the center of a town or city, the place without which the Greeks did not really consider a town or city as a town or city, but only as a variety of houses and shrines.

Thousands of years later, public squares and other spaces continue to be bellwethers and magnets, places to which we gravitate for pleasure and comfort, to take our collective temperature, celebrate, protest. Following the uprisings at Tiananmen Square, Tahrir Square, Taksim Square and elsewhere, Yellow Vest protesters in France demonstrated their discontent last year not by starting a GoFundMe page but by occupying public places like Place de la République and the Place de l & # 39; Opéra in Paris. Both squares were built during the 19th century as part of a master plan by a French official, Baron Georges-Eugène Haussmann, who remade vast swaths of Paris after the city passed new health regulations in 1850 to combat disease. Harassed by viruses and other natural disasters, cities around the world have repeatedly devised new infrastructure and rewritten zoning regulations to ensure more light and air, and have produced public spaces, buildings, and other sites, including some of the ones that appear in these photographs. He promised to improve civic well-being, and that represented new frontiers of civic aspiration. Your current void, a public health need, may conjure up dystopia, not progress, but, promisingly, it also suggests that by paying attention to experts and staying separate, we have not yet lost the ability to unite for the common good. Covid-19 does not vote along the party lines, after all. These images are haunted and disturbing, like pictures from movies about plagues and the apocalypse, but somehow they are hopeful. They also remind us that beauty requires human interaction. I don't mean that buildings, fairgrounds, railway stations, and temples cannot look strangely beautiful and empty. Some of these sites, like many of these photographs, are works of art. I mean, empty buildings, squares, and beaches are what art history textbooks, boutique hotel ads, and glossy shelter and travel magazines tend to traffic. Its emptiness announces an existence that is mostly divorced from human habitation and the disorder of daily life. They envision an experience more akin to the wonder of past explorers who encounter the remains of a lost civilization. They evoke the romance of the ruins. Beauty implies something else. It is something we grant. It will be the moment when we return.







London This is what rush hour looks like now in a large metropolis.Andrew Testa for The New York Times







Munich A subway without commuter.Laetitia Vancon for The New York Times







Moscow The seats were empty in the trial, and they remained empty for the online presentation.Sergey Ponomarev for The New York Times







Beijing A lonely restaurant in a neighborhood known for its nightlife.Gilles Sabrié for The New York Times







Caracas Day 2 of the national quarantine of Venezuela.Adriana Loureiro Fernández for The New York Times







the Angels An immutable ocean, a barely recognizable beach in Santa Monica.Philip Cheung for The New York Times







Barcelona The pigeons had Las Ramblas to themselves.Maria Contreras Coll for The New York Times







New Jersey The Americana Diner in West Orange was open, but only to go.Bryan Anselm for The New York Times







Srinagar, India In a tourist season without tourists, boats without passengers.Atul Loke for The New York Times







Bangkok Scary streets in a city popular with Chinese visitors to Wuhan.Amanda Mostaza for The New York Times







Sedan Keep your distance – that is the request of the German government.Emile Ducke for The New York Times







New Delhi A day at the fair at the Red Fort.Saumya Khandelwal for The New York Times







Rome The view from the Plaza de España.Alessandro Penso for The New York Times







Washington Even the cherry blossom season did not attract visitors to the Lincoln Memorial.Alyssa Schukar for The New York Times







Tokyo When the world stops traveling.Noriko Hayashi for The New York Times







Seoul The South Korean outbreak was, for weeks, the worst outside China.Woohae Cho for The New York Times







Seattle A hot dog was as unlikely as a visit to the Space Needle.Grant Hindsley for The New York Times







Milan The Navigli, where the Milanese often meet at the end of the day.Alessandro Grassani for The New York Times







San Francisco California residents were ordered to stay home.Rozette Rago for The New York Times







Pakistan There are no employees, and few seat takers.Saiyna Bashir for The New York Times







NY An important transit center, the Oculus, in a city that is no longer on the move.Victor J. Blue for The New York Times







Yangon, Myanmar Nothing to see here: tourists used to come to enjoy the panoramic view.Minzayar Oo for The New York Times







Sao Paulo The last sample of images, or one of them, before the cinemas closed.Victor Moriyama for The New York Times







Siem Reap, Cambodia There are no visits to Angkor Wat, and there are no toasts on Pub Street afterwards.Adam Dean for The New York Times







Sydney, Australia Sunset is usually the best time to take photos at the Opera House.Matthew Abbott for The New York Times







Hong Kong A popular point of view, but few takers.Lam Yik Fei for The New York Times







Yogyakarta, Indonesia Only the buildings needed surveillance in a temple complex.Ulet Ifansasti for The New York Times







Paris The view is still there, the viewers much less.Andrea Mantovani for The New York Times







Bogota Colombia An empty cloverleaf tells the story of a locked city.Federico Rios for The New York Times



