The Fed will buy as much government debt as necessary to help the economy – Up News Info

WASHINGTON – In its boldest effort to protect the US economy from the coronavirus, the Federal Reserve says it will buy as much government debt as it deems necessary and will also begin lending to small and large companies and local governments to help them overcome the crisis. .

The Fed's announcement Monday removes any dollar limits on its plans to support the flow of credit through an economy that has been devastated by the viral outbreak. The central bank's total effort has now gone beyond even the extraordinary push it made to rescue the economy from the 2008 financial crisis.

"The coronavirus pandemic is causing enormous difficulties in the United States and around the world," the Fed said in a statement. “Our nation's first priority is to care for those affected and limit the spread of the virus. While great uncertainty persists, it has become clear that our economy will face serious disruptions. Aggressive efforts must be made in the public and private sectors to limit job and income losses and to promote a speedy recovery once interruptions decrease. "

Financial markets reversed sharply after the announcement. Dow Jones futures fluctuated more than 1,000 points, from around 500 to an increase of approximately 500 before retreating again after the market opened. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note also fell, a sign that more investors are willing to buy the securities.

In its announcement, the Fed said it will establish three new loan facilities that will provide up to $ 300 billion through the purchase of corporate bonds, a broader range of municipal bonds, and debt-linked securities such as auto loans and real estate. It will also buy an unlimited amount of Treasury bills and mortgage-backed securities to try to keep interest rates low and ensure those markets run smoothly.

The Federal Reserve's new approach is an acknowledgment that its previous plans to keep credit flowing smoothly, which included dollar limits, would not be enough in the face of the viral outbreak, which has brought the U.S. economy to a level near. standing still while workers and consumers stay home. Last week, he said he would buy $ 500 billion in Treasury bills and $ 200 billion in mortgage-backed securities, then quickly depleted about half of those amounts by the end of the week.

And on Monday, the New York Federal Reserve said it would buy $ 75 billion in Treasury bonds and $ 50 billion in mortgage-backed securities every day this week.

"They are really preparing the economy,quot; to start working again when the health crisis subsides, said Donald Kohn, a former vice president of the Federal Reserve and a senior fellow at the Brookings Institution. "Part of this is on the other side of the valley – make sure the credit is there."

Still, Kohn noted, “These things will take some time to configure. These are complicated programs.

Referring to the financial crisis, he said of the Fed's policymakers: "They have our experience to build on."

Ian Shepherdson, chief economist at Pantheon Macroeconomics, said it is clear that the Federal Reserve is doing "whatever it takes."

"This is a total effort to ensure that the business sector can continue to exist even when economic activity temporarily collapses," Shepherdson said.

By unleashing its aggressive new efforts, the Federal Reserve is trying to stabilize economic stagnation and calm panic in financial markets. Many corporations and state and municipal governments desperately need loans to pay bills and maintain operations as their client or taxpayer income collapses. That need has increased the demand for cash. Meanwhile, large companies have drawn as much as they can on their existing lending relationships with banks.

The growing need for cash means that banks and other investors are trying to quickly unload Treasury bonds, short-term corporate debt, municipal bonds and other securities. The Fed's decision to step in and act as a buyer of last resort aims to provide the necessary cash.

"The steps announced today, combined with the previous ones … should substantially improve the functioning of the market and provide significant support for the economy," said Roberto Perli, a former Fed economist who is now head of global policy research at Cornerstone Macro.

But Perli warned that the benefits will not be felt immediately.

"The next two quarters will probably still be bad," he said.

New programs announced Monday by the Fed include two that will buy corporate debt issued by large companies. The Fed cannot legally lend directly to companies. But you can lend to separate entities, which can then make those purchases.

A program will purchase newly issued corporate debt. This is an effort to revive that market, which has effectively been paralyzed. The second will buy previously issued corporate debt. Both facilities will include $ 10 billion provided by the Treasury to compensate for any losses.

A third new facility will buy securities backed by auto loan packages, credit card loans, and some small business loans. Loans in those areas depend on the ability of banks to group those loans into securities and sell them. Therefore, the Federal Reserve measure is critical to the ability of banks to continue making these loans as the economy falters.

The Treasury will also provide $ 10 billion to that facility to compensate for any losses. In total, those three programs can lend up to $ 300 billion.

The Fed also said it will soon establish a "High Street Business Loan Program,quot; to support loans to small and medium-sized businesses. But he provided few details and did not say when that program would start.

The central bank's efforts to protect the economy could be amplified by bailout legislation that is passed to Congress. Senate Republicans have proposed providing roughly $ 500 billion to the Treasury Department that it could use to then back more Fed loans.

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said on Fox News Sunday that that amount could back up to $ 4 trillion in Federal Reserve loans.