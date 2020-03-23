The deck yacht crew below faces a drug raid: Look!

There are choppy waters ahead for him Sailing yacht below deck personal.
As seen in the exclusive mid-season tease earlier, the drama has just begun for Captain Glenn Shephard and his Parsifal III equipment. We are talking about love triangles, ruptures and a possible drug raid.
Yes, you read it correctly.
For starters, stewardess chief Jenna MacGillivray set to Madison Stalker while feeling like you're "carrying,quot; the second flight attendant, as well as, Georgia Grobler. Ironically, Madison doesn't think Jenna is that professional.
Why? According to Madison, Jenna is too busy chasing after an affair with the chef Adam Glick.
"I get it! You want to suck Adam's cock," Madison says in a confessional. "But also, how to be a professional."
(Spoiler: Adam is seen telling Jenna "it's over,quot; later in the teaser. Man, oh man.)
This is not the only problem for Madison, accused of creating drama, as she complains of being surrounded by couples. However, it is a couple of yachts Paget Berry Y Ciara Duggan at risk of separating?
In the newly released images, Ciara and Paget are seen flirting with Georgia. "See you later," even Ciara tells Georgia.
During this flirting, Georgia reflects on whether she is "accepting a threesome." This romantic situation may not work out as Georgia apparently declares her feelings for Paget.
"I'm so glad I met you," admits Paget. "You mean so much more to me than I think you realize."
After Captain Glenn stops the Parsifal III to turn over completely, he is forced to supervise a possible drug raid.
"I would be very surprised if someone flew to Corfu with cocaine," says Captain Glenn in Jenna.
In any case, he is seen rummaging through the bags and asking about contraband items. It even threatens to change personnel.
For all this drama and more, be sure to check out the Sailing yacht below deck teases mid-season above.
Sailing yacht below deck airs on Mondays at 9 p.m. in Bravo!
(E! And Bravo are part of the NBCUniversal family.)
