The daughter of & # 39; RHOA & # 39 ;, the daughter of Cynthia Bailey, Noelle confirms the romance with youtuber Alexis Powell

Noelle Robinson, who came out as sexually fluid several months ago, debuts her girlfriend & # 39; lesbian stud & # 39; in Instagram photos and videos taken during his quarantine.

Cynthia BaileyNoelle Robinson's daughter has made her relationship with YouTube star Alexis Powell public. The 20-year-old debuted with his new girlfriend on Instagram, months after he spoke about his sexuality in an episode of "The Real Housewives of Atlanta"

Noelle has been sharing photos and videos from her quarantine and her girlfriend appeared in those funny posts. The two also had a flirtatious interaction when Noelle captioned photos of a bouquet she received from Alexis with, "Wow, I'm so in love." The popular YouTuber was equally in love with her when she replied in the comments, "Anything for you."

Noelle came out as sexually fluid in a November episode of "RHOA". She revealed that she began exploring her sexuality during her freshman year at Howard University. He added that since college started, "he definitely ended up meeting a couple of girls that I thought were great in a romantic way."

"People try to box everyone and put labels on everything, but I really don't do that," Noelle continued. "I just like who I like, and that's what it is. There are a lot of hot guys and a lot of hot girls."

Responding to her daughter's confession, Cythia said, "I just want you to be happy, Noelle. If you meet an incredible young woman, it is a blessing. If you meet an incredible young man, it is a blessing as long as they are good." people and they love and support you. "

Cynthia also told PeopleTV's "Reality Check" later in the same month, "I've always tried to be Noelle's type of father to make her feel like she can tell me anything." She added: "I didn't talk about sex [with] my mother, much less about my sexuality or something. I really wanted to make sure she felt comfortable talking to me about it. And she did, as you saw."