As the country continues to move towards drastic relief measures during the coronavirus pandemic, it appears that Republicans are hitting some obstacles along the way.

According to NBC news, the Republicans, who needed 60 votes to move forward with the proposed stimulus bill, failed to win over any Democrats on Sunday night. Therefore, from now on, no help, including those $ 1,000 checks for individuals, will go to the economy.

A second vote is scheduled for Monday, and Republicans hope to move the bill forward with the help of Democrats. Democratic senators reportedly said they were not satisfied with worker protection in the bill. They also said that the rules on corporate bailouts are not strict enough.

"We'll see what happens. I think we'll get there," said Donald Trump at the White House. "We have to help the worker. We have to save the companies. "

And while things aren't moving fast enough for Republican liking, Senator Mitch McConnell says he feels the Senate is "playing with the emotions of the American people."

"So we are playing here, playing with the emotions of the American people, playing with the markets, playing without medical care. The American people expect us to act tomorrow, "he said. "And I want everyone to fully understand if we can't act on Monday, it will be because our colleagues on the other side continue to dicker when the country expects us to come together to address this problem."