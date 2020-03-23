The coronavirus pandemic is an unprecedented test for a young generation – Up News Info

CHICAGO – For Jalen Grimes, the virus pandemic is causing a lot of emotion. "Annoying,quot; is the first to be mentioned by Chicagoan, 13. "Scared, confused, worried."

He was supposed to be enjoying the end of his eighth year, an initiation rite in states like Illinois, with a graduation and a school trip that is unlikely to happen. That is difficult enough. But his father is also about to be deployed as a paramedic, a more dangerous job than usual these days. Her mother, a therapist, has also been on-call a lot and is prone to pneumonia. And then there are her grandparents.

"It's very scary with family members and stuff," said Jalen. "I think many of us don't think it affects us, but it is a concern."

As this crisis unfolds, your generation is likely to be tested like never before, especially those whose families are already on the edge, financially and in terms of health.

"It will make them feel differently about their mortality, possibly what the world has to offer, what security looks like," said Cathy Cohen, a professor of political science at the University of Chicago, who regularly tracks young people's views.

In pre-pandemic surveys, she found that these young adults already feel they won't have as much as their parents.

Some like to portray them as pampered and entitled. But this is a generation that has also grown with its share of stress: school shootings, pressure on social networks, a Great Recession, climate change. Young adults, older than Jalen, remember the terrorist attacks of September 11 and know how it feels when the world changes in an instant.

Now comes this global event that German Chancellor Angela Merkel called the biggest challenge since World War II. Meanwhile, Aaron Pallas, a researcher at Columbia University, said he could only think of "an important historical precedent,quot; for what we might face: the Great Depression.

Studies have shown that "children in these circumstances are forced to grow faster than normal," said Pallas, a professor of sociology and education.

It is still early, of course. But even the youngest children may feel that something unusual is happening.

So far, Kathleen McShane, a trauma therapist and mother of three on the south side of Chicago, said her 6 and 9-year-olds have questions about their routine. Why is football canceled? When can they have a date to play?

While she and her husband work from home, she recently posted a blog, urging parents to take care of each other amid these new tensions.

"We need to make sure that the parents are well, so that the families are well," said McShane, who is among the therapists who provide sessions with clients through video chat, when telemedicine is covered by insurance. (which is not always the case). He anticipates more crises caused by marital discord, financial stress, and other impacts exacerbated by this pandemic.

Teens and young adults might better understand these impacts, although Lance Sell, a 19-year-old college student who is currently "taking refuge in place,quot; in San Francisco, said he still sees many people his age trying to "understand " What's going on.

"It's hard to keep up," said Sell, whose freshman classes at Lehigh University ended abruptly, as they did for students around the world. "But people are definitely scared."

This week, he went for a walk along a beach, a good distance from the others, to clear himself.

To alleviate stress, some young people also report connecting with friends via video chat, some throwing massive "Zoom parties," so called by the popular video chat service. From the comfort of their homes, they are singing karaoke, sharing jokes and talents.

Despite many bars and restaurants closing, others are resisting calls to stay home, "still angry about their social lives," says Clare Sulentic, a 23-year-old graduate student at St. Ambrose University in Iowa, who moved home with her parents when her own classes went online.

She hopes that more people, young and old, will take social distancing seriously as coronavirus cases increase. She also thinks of her grandparents, including a grandfather who has a cabin fever.

In the long run, she and Sell both care about their prospects when they finally graduate. "I wanted to get a great job in a great city," said Sulentic, who studies speech and language pathology. "Will that keep happening?"

Jalen Grimes, the teenager in Chicago, expects good news about high school in a week. He's waiting for news about whether he entered the selective enrollment public high school of his choice, a big deal for Chicago eighth graders.

Meanwhile, she is working on more schoolwork than she could have anticipated in a situation like this, while helping her parents take care of her 7-year-old sister, Sydney.

"She is very energetic," said Jalen. "Extreeeemely energetic,quot;.

Her mother, Laura Grimes, can now work from home, but she also teaches college students and conducts videoconference therapy sessions. There is a lot of call for that these days.

It is a blessing that she and her husband "have not lost our jobs," she said. "But it means we couldn't be there, and I'm concerned about the stress of that."

Grimes compares it to her own time as a third-grade student in Iran when her father, a government munitions specialist, stayed after Shah Mohammad Reza Pahlaviwas was ousted, while she and her mother left for her safety.

"I learned really heavy stuff … and I really didn't know what to do with it," Grimes said of dealing with riots and bomb scares.

"This will be for them," he added of his children. "This is a level of reality that, for many privileged Americans, we have never had to face."

