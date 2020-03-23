The Colts reportedly had Tom Brady's interest, but "put themselves on,quot; Philip Rivers

No, the Colts did not look at Philip Rivers, 38, in NFL free agency and said to themselves: yes we want that guy instead of the best quarterback of all time to be a few years older. Indianapolis' death on Tom Brady, 42, was not so simple.

%MINIFYHTML133e9211cb75ac59a272ae61cb1213a411% %MINIFYHTML133e9211cb75ac59a272ae61cb1213a412%

But, as NBC Sports' Peter King reports, the Colts could have had a shot at success if they had decided to go after Brady once the 20-year veteran hit the open market for the first time in his career.

King reported Monday that "Brady's camp had an interest in Indianapolis,quot; after the QB decided to leave New England. However, "the Colts seemed to be at Rivers on a shorter deal."

MORE: How Bucs became Brady's best fit

Those last four words – "in a shorter deal,quot; – are key.

Indianapolis, which so far has no quarterback on the books by 2021, clearly wanted a bridge quarterback as the team continues to recover from Andrew Luck's unexpected retirement last summer. As King notes, "It was telling that Rivers wants to play a couple more years, at least, and the Colts signed him for a year, period."

Brady, on the other hand, was looking for a multi-year engagement, among other elements. He found that commitment in Tampa Bay in the form of a two-year contract worth $ 50 million, the same money per year that Rivers will get in Indianapolis by 2020.

While the Colts' quarterback plan beyond 2020 is unclear: They can save $ 15.875 million against the salary cap and cost them just $ 5.5 million in dead money if they trade 2019 starter Jacoby Brissett this year, not They wanted to commit to an old pin for more than a season.

MORE: Brady's Big Mistake Is About The Moment

Contributing to Rivers 'appeal to the Colts was the fact that head coach Frank Reich was Rivers' position coach in 2013 and offensive coordinator in 2014-15 with the Chargers. Colts' current offensive coordinator Nick Sirianni was with Rivers in San Diego / Los Angeles even longer, from 2013 to 2017 in multiple roles. As always in the NFL, familiarity plays a big role in free agency signings.

Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio came up with another interesting theory: Maybe Indianapolis decided not to go after Brady because of the PTSD he feels for the Josh McDaniels fiasco a couple of years ago, when the Patriots offensive coordinator pulled out of his deal to become the Colts & # 39; the head coach once New England convinced him to stay.

Still, this was not as simple as Indianapolis thinking Rivers is a better quarterback than Brady in 2020.