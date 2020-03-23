The Broncos agree to a one-year contract with LB Jeremiah Attaochu

The Broncos agreed to a one-year contract with outside linebacker Jeremiah Attaochu on Monday, according to a source.

Attaochu, 27, signed with the Broncos on Oct. 1 after Bradley Chubb suffered a torn ACL. His 12 tackles and 3 1/2 sacks came in his last six games. He is expected to be a rotating pass runner when he replaces Chubb or Von Miller.

For the season, he played 331 of 1,081 snapshots in 12 games (five starts) and had 11 1/2 passing and passing interruptions (catches / knockdowns / pressures) and 6 1/2 "runs,quot; (gain of one or fewer yards)

Attaochu, who previously played for the Chargers and Jets, spent training camp last year with Kansas City before being cut.