The British Boxing Board of Control extends the suspension of boxing tournaments under its jurisdiction until the end of April | Boxing news







The British Boxing Board of Control has extended the suspension of boxing tournaments under its jurisdiction until the end of April.

The British governing body announced an immediate suspension last week on government advice to avoid "nonessential,quot; contact and were due to review the situation next month.

But the BBBofC has released another statement, which reads: "Following the advice of medical and government authorities, the British Boxing Board of Control has decided that the suspension of Boxing Tournaments under the jurisdiction of the BBBofC remains in effect until the end of April. , when considered more will be given.

"We will continue to follow the advice of the Government and the Medical Authorities and we will keep the situation under review.

"The BBBofC would like to emphasize that our thoughts are with everyone affected by Covid-19."

Matchroom Boxing promoter Eddie Hearn has postponed all events in March and April due to the ongoing pandemic.