Home Entertainment The alleged rapper of the future Baby Mama claims that the rapper...

The alleged rapper of the future Baby Mama claims that the rapper is trying to drain his finances

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
6
Logo

Eliza Reign, the alleged baby mom of rapper Future, claims that the star deliberately tries to empty her pockets by dragging her through a long legal battle over her daughter's paternity.

Eliza is currently suing Future by accusing him of being the father of her daughter, but then the rapper filed a separate lawsuit against her alleging that he is ruining her reputation. He is also trying to legally silence her.

RELATED ARTICLES

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

©