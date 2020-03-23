The alleged rapper of the future Baby Mama claims that the rapper is trying to drain his finances

Eliza Reign, the alleged baby mom of rapper Future, claims that the star deliberately tries to empty her pockets by dragging her through a long legal battle over her daughter's paternity.

Eliza is currently suing Future by accusing him of being the father of her daughter, but then the rapper filed a separate lawsuit against her alleging that he is ruining her reputation. He is also trying to legally silence her.

Eliza denies her defamation claims.

In the documents obtained by The Blast, Eliza says that her lawsuit against her is an attempt to "intimidate, harass, and financially exhaust Mother in this document so that she rejects or accepts an unfavorable agreement in the paternity proceedings that are currently pending before "The family court.

What about your defamation claims?

On the contrary, his sexual relations with 7 other women with whom he has fathered children are documented and widely disclosed on the Internet and discussed on social networks. It is unknown why he would think this would be different.

Well does she have a point? Why don't you just take the exam?