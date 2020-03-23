Thank you sports fans – your photos provided a good boost during uncertain times

%MINIFYHTMLbeb02bc26d0a5249fb43093fbf2f0a3411% %MINIFYHTMLbeb02bc26d0a5249fb43093fbf2f0a3412%

Thank you, sports fans, thank you from the bottom of my quarantined heart. I needed the contribution you gave me on Sunday and I am sure I am not the only one.

It has been a difficult few weeks, as the reality of the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19) has descended on the world. Those of us committed to doing our part to avoid the worst of the pandemic have established ourselves in relative isolation at home (seriously, stay home and wash your damn hands).

On Sunday morning around 9:30 a.m. here in the Midwest, I responded to a tweet with one of my favorite photos. About an hour after the Cubs earned their 2016 World Series title in Cleveland, I saw Bill Murray and Ryne Sandberg chatting in the hallway just outside the visiting club's headquarters. They were both dipped in champagne and deliriously happy. Sandberg looked like more than a little stunned. I took a photo and it still makes me smile. It will certainly always be one of my favorites.

After posting the photo, I thought, "Why not see what favorite sports photos other people have on their phones?" It's Sunday morning, and we were all going a little crazy. He could use distraction, and surely the other handful of people who saw the tweet as well.

I purposely drafted it so that it was open to interpretation: "What is your favorite sports photo on your phone?"

The answer has shocked me, honestly. As I write this, it's Monday afternoon, and the responses and tweets haven't slowed down a bit. To write this, I had to close the Twitter browser window and turn off notifications on my phone.

And of course it's not just the quantity of the answer, it's the quality. It is variety. It is the way that sports can unite us. It is the euphoria of victory and the crushing disappointment of defeat, and it is the thrill of competing. It is the pride of seeing a son or daughter wearing a team uniform, and it is the pride of attending a ball game with an elderly parent.

It is sport.

And the feelings behind the responses were the same, no matter who responded. Chipper Jones, with his 1.1 million followers on Twitter, tweeted this:

He tweeted it for the same reason that TJ, with his 42 followers, chose this as his favorite sports photo.

If you don't mind, I would like to share some of my favorites with you. No, I'm not sticking to the "choose one,quot; rule, because I didn't hold you the.

Also: these aren't the only cool ones, they're not even close to the only cool ones. They have arrived so quickly and overwhelmingly that, despite my best efforts, there are many that I have yet to see. If you answered and didn't comment or favorite, I tried to do as much as possible, because I appreciate you taking the time, it's because I was probably running after my 19-month-old daughter while chasing the cat. around.

There were plenty of personal photos galore:

It seems strange, but my father was pretending to be sad in this photo at Citi Field late last season. Long story to explain why he was making a face. Two days later, he suffered cardiac arrest in surgery and died later that week. This strange photo is the last one he took. pic.twitter.com/AmRSLDW4O3 – Robert Aitken Jr. (@RobertAitkenJr) March 23, 2020

Ball parks and sunsets was a theme that never aged.

Candid shots by ball players far from their chosen playing field, such as HANK AARON FISHING! Selfies with fans appeared. Another reminder for athletes: if you take 15 seconds to smile, sign or pose, you can create a fan for life. When you have that opportunity, take the time.

There's nothing like the thrill of watching your kid compete (hey, I taught BabyGirl how to wet yesterday … sort of).

Some of my fellow sports scribes also contributed.

And of course there were classic photos of professional game sports.

But this? This could be my favorite thread in the group.

Right? How cool is that?

Anyway, thanks again. And keep them coming.