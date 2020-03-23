Testament Frontman and Tour Crew tested positive for coronavirus after returning from Europe

%MINIFYHTML6c2e383e4e0a2e5d16789810e2e75e2f11% %MINIFYHTML6c2e383e4e0a2e5d16789810e2e75e2f12%

Chuck Billy, his wife Tiffany, and several crew members were quarantined before his diagnosis came out, while Exodus guitarist Gary Holt is awaiting his test result.

Chuck billy, the lead singer of the metal band Will, has tested positive for coronavirus.

In a group statement on Facebook on Sunday, March 22, Testament announced that Billy, his wife Tiffany, and several crew members had been diagnosed with Covid-19 after returning from their "Bay Strikes Back Tour" of Europe earlier this month. .

"As of yesterday morning, the tests for Chuck and Tiffany Billy have been positive, as have some of the crew," they wrote. "We are doing what is right and what is safe, and we have all been in quarantine since our return home – even before we were tested."

"Of course, we are concerned about our families, our friends, our team, our fellow musicians and our fans. We have reached out to support our fellow Bay Area Bands who are also being proactive in their own camps, staying in quarantined and safe, and we'll talk about their individual situations if they're ready to do it. "

The statement came after numerous band members on the "Bay Strikes Back Tour", which saw Testament play alongside Exodus Y Angel of DeathThey also said they felt bad.

Exodus Guitarist Gary Holt He wrote on Instagram on Wednesday that he and his wife Lisa had been "suffering from all the symptoms of Corona, without the beer."

"(We are) slightly ill, better today after waking up drenched in sweat last night," he wrote. "I control myself with my better half and unfortunately I will not be able to visit my grandchildren until I am symptom free for seven days."

Holt and his wife were screened for the virus on Friday, but will have to wait seven to 10 days to get the results.

In addition to Holt's illness, drummer of Death Angel Will Carroll He is in the hospital battling an undisclosed illness. Holt shared a post about Carroll on Twitter on Saturday, writing: "Will is in the ICU. (He is) MUCH worse than (sic) anything I'm dealing with, by the way. Not even close. He's very sick. There are several of us who have symptoms and are waiting for the test results. Will needs some healing vibes from everyone. "