Tekashi 6ix9ine's lawyer reportedly writes a letter to the judge asking for an early release so he can avoid contracting the coronavirus

We all know that Tekashi 6ix9ine will be released soon. However, it looks like you may be trying to get an early release, and you're using the coronavirus as a reason.

According to TMZHis lawyer Lance Lazzaro wrote a letter to the judge on Sunday expressing serious concerns for the rapper's well-being. Lazzaro claims that 6ix9ine suffers from asthma and that contracting the coronavirus would be a serious problem for him.

In the letter, obtained by the site, her lawyer alleges that 6ix9ine was diagnosed with bronchitis and sinusitis last year and was hospitalized for treatment.

Lazzaro reportedly claims that 6ix9ine had difficulty breathing recently, however, prison officials allegedly did not let him see a doctor.

Like us previously 6ix9ine is reportedly expected to launch this summer, in early August, to be exact.

As everyone knows, last December he was officially sentenced and received 24 months after cooperating with prosecutors on his case. Initially he was 47 years old, but received 13 months of credit for the time served.

Sunday In the evening, it was reported that former Hollywood executive and now convicted rapist Harvey Weinstein had contracted the coronavirus while behind bars, and is now isolated in

Roommates, do you think 6ix9ine should receive an early release?

Source: https://www.tmz.com/2020/03/22/tekashi-6ix9ine-69-coronavirus-asthma-out-prison/

TSR STAFF: Jade Ashley @ Jade_Ashley94