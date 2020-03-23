Tekashi 6ix9ine's lawyer pleads with the judge to let him out of prison early to avoid contracting the coronavirus

Tekashi's 6ix9ine lawyer has written a letter to a judge asking that the rapper be released from prison early so that the star does not catch the coronavirus in prison.

TMZ obtained the letter, which states that Tekashi suffers from asthma, which is a pre-existing condition. Lance Lazzaro also wrote that Tekashi was diagnosed with bronchitis and sinusitis late last year and was hospitalized for treatment.

Lazzaro also claims that the rapper has already been suffering from shortness of breath, but that they will not let him see a doctor.

Tekashi is expected to be released from prison on August 2 after he taunted his former gang members in exchange for a lighter sentence. Tekashi was sentenced to 24 months in prison after pleading guilty to nine counts of federal extortion, gun-related offenses, and conspiracy.

He reportedly plans to start recording music as soon as he is released from prison.