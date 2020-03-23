Tekashi 6ix9ine's lawyer pleads with the judge to let him out of prison early to avoid contracting the coronavirus

Bradley Lamb
Tekashi's 6ix9ine lawyer has written a letter to a judge asking that the rapper be released from prison early so that the star does not catch the coronavirus in prison.

TMZ obtained the letter, which states that Tekashi suffers from asthma, which is a pre-existing condition. Lance Lazzaro also wrote that Tekashi was diagnosed with bronchitis and sinusitis late last year and was hospitalized for treatment.

