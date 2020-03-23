Tekashi 69 Fears For His Life Behind Bars: Find Out Why He Asks For Early Release

As you know, Tekashi 69 is still behind bars, but this does not mean that he is now aware of the things that are happening in the world today. He knows that the planet is under siege and that the enemy is the coronavirus pandemic, so he requests an early release.

The Shade Room has more information on the subject and you can check the new data that is available below.

Not long ago, it was revealed that Tekashi was slated to be released soon this year.

On the other hand, it looks like he may be trying to get an early release, and he says that the coronavirus is a viable reason for this.

TSR cites information from TMZ and revealed that 69's attorney, Lance Lazzaro, wrote a letter to the judge on Sunday expressing serious concerns for the rapper's well-being. Lazzaro claims that 6ix9ine suffers from asthma and that contracting the coronavirus would be a serious problem for him. "

TSR went on and said that "in the letter, which was obtained by the site, his lawyer claims that 6ix9ine was diagnosed with bronchitis and sinusitis last year."

People don't really seem to support the rapper much these days, and his comments are proof that during this crisis, people no longer think about his fate.

Someone said, "He can catch him here," and another follower posted this: "They are trying everything to get him out." LOL ".

A commenter said the virus is here, and a follower replied, "Yes, but it is also in jails … A deputy had it, Harvey Weinstein caught it (in jail) it is bad."

Previously, it was revealed that Weinstein tested positive for the Coronavirus and was transferred to isolation at the Wende Correctional Facility, where he will remain in quarantine.



