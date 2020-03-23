tcs: Lockdown: TCS iON Announces Free Access to Digital Glass Rooms – Latest News

%MINIFYHTMLa23b5023f72aa343fbb0840a03e98fb511% %MINIFYHTMLa23b5023f72aa343fbb0840a03e98fb512%

TCS iON has announced that following the closure of schools and colleges across the country, it is offering access to its digital glass room, a virtual learning platform, at no cost to educational institutes across the country. Using this, educators and students can connect in a safe and secure virtual environment, moving lessons from classrooms to interactive digital glass rooms, said TCS iON, a strategic unit of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS).

TCS iON digital glassroom is a web and mobile education platform for schools and colleges that allows educators to interact with students in real time by sharing lessons, videos, worksheets, assignments and assessments, using interactive methods such as surveys, discussions, questionnaires, surveys and many more tools, said a statement from TCS. As a complement, the platform also provides an integrated live classroom, which simulates teaching in the live classroom, he said.