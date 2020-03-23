Taylor Swift speaks after Kanye West Feud restarts

For the last time, Taylor SwiftI would still like to be excluded from this narrative.

Days after the alleged audio of a now infamous phone conversation between her and Kanye West Filtered online, Swift is addressing the matter publicly for the first time.

"Instead of answering those who ask how I feel about the leaked video," the singer wrote via Instagram Stories, "proving that he was telling the truth all the time about * that call * (you know, the it was illegally recoded that someone edited and manipulated to frame me and put me, my family, and my fans in hell for 4 years) … SCROLL to see what really matters. "

Swift sent her followers to the website of Feeding America, the nonprofit network of food banks that helps those affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

"The World Health Organization and Feeding America are some of the organizations I have been donating to. If you have the ability to do so, join me in donating during this crisis," he added.