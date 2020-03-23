Taylor Swift speaks after Kanye West Feud restarts

For the last time, Taylor SwiftI would still like to be excluded from this narrative.
Days after the alleged audio of a now infamous phone conversation between her and Kanye West Filtered online, Swift is addressing the matter publicly for the first time.
"Instead of answering those who ask how I feel about the leaked video," the singer wrote via Instagram Stories, "proving that he was telling the truth all the time about * that call * (you know, the it was illegally recoded that someone edited and manipulated to frame me and put me, my family, and my fans in hell for 4 years) … SCROLL to see what really matters. "
Swift sent her followers to the website of Feeding America, the nonprofit network of food banks that helps those affected by the coronavirus pandemic.
"The World Health Organization and Feeding America are some of the organizations I have been donating to. If you have the ability to do so, join me in donating during this crisis," he added.
Late on Friday night, the Internet produced never-before-seen images of Kanye calling Taylor to interpret a lyric referencing the pop star in her 2016 song, "Famous." After the song came out, which included the line, & # 39; I feel that Taylor and I could still have sex / Why? I made that bitch famous Kim Kardashian He shared an edited version of his phone call in hopes of showing fans that Taylor approved the lyrics.
Since then, Taylor has always maintained that Kanye never said that they would call her "bitch,quot; in the song.
The recently leaked video revealed that at one point during the call, Kanye warned Taylor about a "highly controversial line," and then added, "Now it's like my wife's favorite f-kng line … so it says," To all my Southside n —- like that you know me better / I feel like Taylor Swift might owe me sex. "
"That's not bad," she replied with a smile, saying to Kanye, "I'm glad it's not bad … but like OMG, the buildup you gave her, I thought it was going to be like 'That stupid and silly bitch. But it isn't. "
The rapper then said, "Okay, what if later in the song I would have also said, uh … & # 39; I made her famous & # 39 ;?"
"It's kind of like, whatever, right now," she replied. "But I mean, you have to tell the story of the way it happened to you and the way you've experienced it. Like, honestly, you didn't know who it was before that. Like, it doesn't matter if I sold 7 million of that album before. that you did, which is what happened. You didn't know who he was before that. Okay. But, um, yeah. I can't wait to hear it. "
Kim and Kanye haven't addressed the audio yet, but the keeping up with the Kardashians star "liked,quot; a tweet on March 21 that read"The video did not show anything new. We all knew it. I am so confused right now."
