Taylor Swift reacts after leaked phone call with Kanye West puts him in a blast

The singer of & # 39; Look What You Made Me Do & # 39; Subtly shades his nemesis as he likes posts accompanying him after his infamous phone call with rapper & # 39; Follow God & # 39; completely leaked.

Taylor Swift hasn't spoken after his infamous phone call with Kanye West It was completely leaked, but his reaction was evident with his activities on social media. The "Lover" singer subtly shadowed her nemesis as she liked the accompanying posts in light of the leaked audio.

A Tumblr post that Taylor liked to read, "Taylor told the truth about the humor board." He also approved another publication that said: "How do I sleep at night knowing that we were right all this time and now we have the receipts to prove it."

Taylor's BFF Todrick HallIn the meantime, she has shown her stance on her enmity with Kanye while tweeting: "My heart breaks upon hearing that phone call, the fact that she even picked up the phone and wasted her valuable time listening to that chat from the company people. it's just a testament to how good a human is. " Added the hashtag #KanyeWestIsOverParty.

Saying that it is "sad" that Kanye and "the millions of people", who criticized Taylor based on part of the shared conversation in the past, never apologized to her, Todrick called Kanye for allegedly organizing something that was " manipulative, calculated and awkward. "

"This engrossed act and attempt to destroy someone's character just for opinions is honestly despicable and I am not surprised that he endorses President Trump," "he"American idol"Alum criticized Kanye even more." I will never respect this & # 39; man & # 39; and I hope his children never experience what he has put on as Taylor's parents. "

He continued to praise Taylor "for always taking the path, for letting karma do his motha f ** kin thang, for using his wits, pen and guitar to share his art rather than relying on verified verification from other musicians, for be HONEST and for being real! "

Celebrating the leak, the 34-year-old singer / actor said, "What a glorious day! The haters tried to cancel my friend over and over. But guess what? She keeps winning, keeps breaking records, is still a ally, still "Boo & # 39; d, still selling stadiums like Furbys!" Plus, she told haters to "think before you throw daggers at an innocent HUMAN target."

Taylor and Kanye's feud was rekindled in 2016 after the "Black Skinhead" spitter included the lyrics, "I did that fucking famous," in their song "Famous." Taylor felt disrespected and called him for it, but both Kanye and his wife Kim Kardashian He insisted that the pop superstar had given him his permission. Kim even posted a video of her phone call and called Taylor "snake."

However, the full version of the phone call revealed that Kanye never told Taylor about the infamous line, although he did say he was going to include the line, "I feel like Taylor and I could still have sex," and Taylor approved of that. . .

After the leak, people began to criticize Kanye and Kim, making the hashtag "Kanye West Is Over" a trending topic on Twitter. Apparently, the reality TV star addressed the leaked call while liking a tweet that said, "The video didn't show anything new. We all knew it. I'm so confused right now."